Madison Hoschouer will never miss a chance to dance.
Madison, 12, has been dancing for nine years and has performed in 26 dance recitals over the course of her developing dance career.
She is motivated by the prospect of one day having a senior solo.
Madison said, “The thing I love most about dance is the feeling I get on stage, all my outside feelings with life go away and I feel free and happy.”
Jamie Hoschouer, Madison’s mom, says she is very proud of Madison and her dedication to dance.
“She takes great pride in learning all the routines and will also practice outside of dance classes to make sure she has them perfected,” Jamie Hoschouer said. “She is a very graceful dancer and we so enjoy watching her perform. So looking forward to her dancing in the future!”
Madison passionately enjoys dancing for Kathryn Howard School of Dance.
Madison said, “The thing I like most about KHSD is the love and support there, all of my teachers are very kind and give very well put constructive criticism for us to build off of.”
At KHSD Madison is a leader.
Haley Howard, artistic director KHSD, said, “All of us at the studio love Madie and enjoy having her in class. Last year I selected Madie Hoschouer to be the captain of her team because of her passion for dance, being prepared for every class, and her ability to uplift her classmates. She works very hard and asks good questions. I have loved watching Madie’s quality of movement grow and improve over the many years that she has been dancing with our studio.”
Social distancing did not stop KHSD from dancing.
“During the beginning of quarantine, our teachers would record lessons and send them to us while we figured out how to use zoom, but then we moved to zoom and had a regular class schedule, at the end of quarantine we had social distance learning in the studio,” Madison said. “At our dance studio, we don’t just dance but we build a family. I feel that I have grown up as a family with my team members.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.