Four actors, a dark stage and a few props will bring one of Samuel Beckett’s best works to Roseburg when “Endgame” opens Feb. 18 at Umpqua Community College’s Centerstage Theatre.
This one act play, lasting about 120 minutes, will offer multiple pauses in which the audience has the opportunity to contemplate both the play’s themes and their own lives. It is considered one of the greatest plays of the 20th century, a rather simple production that Beckett viewed as his masterpiece.
“This is a piece of absurdism, which is the theatrical expression of the existential philosophy that was going around at the time,” said UCC Director of Theatre Christina Allaback. “It came out in 1957 and it’s pretty ahead of its time, I think.”
The production consists of four characters in a simple room. Hamm, played by Andrew Laniohan, is arguably both the protagonist and antagonist. He is both blind and wheelchair bound and requires constant assistance from his servant, Clov (Evan Borman). Nell (Ariel Hicks) is Hamm’s mother and Nagg (Jake Tranter) is his father. Both are legless and trapped in ashbins next to one another.
“Sam Beckett doesn’t really want to talk about what this play is about,” Allaback said. “But most scholars say that it is a critique of a nuclear war, so we are to believe that this has happened after a nuclear holocaust — though Beckett denies that — or other sort of apocalyptic event.”
The point, however, is to contemplate existence. Why do we exist? Why do we repeat the same thing day after day? What do our lives mean? The characters will ask these questions of themselves and each other and thanks to what is known as the “Beckett pause,” the audience will also have the opportunity to consider these questions for themselves.
Hamm does a lot of this sort of lamenting pondering.
“I have made the joke that Hamm is a curmudgeonly old jerk,” Laniohan said. “There are moments where he doesn’t care but the more I read into it and the more familiar I become with is lines, I see that he is struggling with who he was and the fact that he is now defined by his disabilities.”
Laniohan has some familiarity with disabilities. He himself has back and neck injuries. Adapting to his character — such as focusing on hearing rather than turning his head to look at his fellow actors — has aggravated some of those issues, leaving Laniohan with migraines after rehearsals. It’s worth it, he said, because there are messages in this play that people need to hear.
Nell and Nagg pinball between coherent and barely existing. They are stuck in bins — which Allaback said could be a metaphor for how western culture treats their elderly. Neither care much about what’s going on any more, too stuck in their repetitive lives of hoping for food and reaching for unobtainable kisses.
Clov is the most active of the characters, as he is the only one whose disability only limits his mobility. Portrayed by UCC freshman Borman, who is returning to the stage after a hiatus, Borman describes his character as the caregiver with the main goal of leaving.
“He wants to get out of this repetition. He’s doing the same thing over and over again. He wants to leave, but he’s there to take care of Hamm. As Hamm goes more and more senile, they tend to butt heads more,” Borman said.
Allaback will give a lecture at 6:30 p.m. opening night to go into greater detail about existentialism and absurdest theatre. The lecture will be held in the art gallery next to Centerstage Theatre in the Whipple Fine Arts building.
“Endgame” will open at 7 p.m. Feb. 18, with six total showings. Tickets are $10 a person and can be purchased either at the door or ahead of time at bit.ly/3swJavM for a minimal fee. Masks are required at all times while indoors.
“I think it’s the perfect kind of play for right now, just because of everybody being in quarantine. It will be relatable in some aspects just because of how our world is today,” Tranter said.
