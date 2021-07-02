Musicians, stilt walkers, acrobats and more will bring an “explosion of brassy funk, rock and jazz” to Stewart Park on Tuesday when MarchFourth opens the 30th season of Music on the Half Shell.
Formerly known as MarchFourth Marching Band, the group is a conglomerate of 20 musicians, dancers and artisans. Members wear elaborate, mismatched costumes — often redesigned traditional marching band uniforms — and play mostly original works, with the occasional cover song thrown in. It has been described as a cross between a funky New Orleans brass band and a circus troupe.
“It obviously is a musical performance, which is why Music on the Half Shell brings them in, but they are much more than that. They are much more than meets the eye,” said Kelly Leonard, Music on the Half Shell committee member. “There are stilt walkers, jugglers and people with hoops, it is a full-on experience.”
The band’s name is derived from its beginnings on March 4, 2003, when bassist John Averill and his friend Dan Stauffer decided to put a band together for a Fat Tuesday party. MarchFourth, or M4 for short, has played festivals and concerts all over the globe, opening for the likes of No Doubt, Fleetwood Mac, KISS, Blink 182 and many others.
When asked how Leonard would describe the band’s genre, he struggled for a moment.
“Let’s call it world Americana,” he finally decided. “They kind of remind me of what it would have been like to go to the circus in the 1890s, with the big noise and big sound and the flash. And their music just kind of encompasses different eras and an eclectic number of instruments. They do not fit into a genre at all and that is part of their charm”
This is the second time the band has performed at Music on the Half Shell. The group closed out the 2017 season with a bang. According to Leonard, organizers are eager to start this year with the same enthusiasm and great music that patrons boasted about four years ago.
“What a great way to open our season. They are so enthusiastic, they are home grown — they are Portland-based — and we are just really pleased to have them,” Leonard said.
The performance will begin at 7 p.m. and it is business as usual as far as operations go. Spots can be claimed on a first-come, first-serve basis the same day as the concert.
All City of Roseburg Park regulations apply to patrons of the concerts. No dogs or other animals, except guide dogs, will be allowed after noon and skates, skateboards, rollerblades and bicycles are not to be ridden after 5 p.m. in the concert site area. More rules and regulations are available on the Music on the Half Shell Facebook page.
Six to eight vendors will have food available to purchase, though guests are also welcome to bring their own food.
Limited parking is available at the park, Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field across from the park and in the paved parking lot connecting the YMCA to the fields along Stewart Parkway. Cyclists are welcome to use the bike barn, which will be manned by a local youth group. The group accepts tips for managing the barn and will provide tune-ups on kid’s bikes throughout the evening.
The county’s Tiger Team will be stationed in the pavilion and offering COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 18 and up during each concert.
For more information, visit halfshell.org.
