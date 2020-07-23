OAKLAND — Tory Rose and Scott Aker will perform from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday as part of the Meadows Estate Vineyard & Winery's Summer Celebration.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 children 13-20 or $45 for a Family Pass, which admits two adults and two children 13-20. Youth under 12 are free.
All tickets must be purchased before the event by visiting www.meadowsestatewinery.com or calling 541-315-3004 2-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
Food will be available to purchase from Beast Burgers. Guest are encouraged to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs. Dogs are not allowed at the event.
The event will include a children's area with outdoor games and $5 face painting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.