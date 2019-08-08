MYRTLE CREEK — A mix of rock ’n’ roll, soul and blues will play through Millsite Park Thursday when MERCY featuring Lynda Morrison continues the Music in the Park series.
According to the group’s Facebook page, the Medford-based band was formed in 2007. The band consists of Lynda Morrison on vocals, Dave Day on guitar and also contributing to vocals, Denny Carmassi on drums, Demian Norvell on bass and Gary Nisbet on keyboard, flute, Irish flute, harp and contributing to vocals.
“MERCY is a high-energy quartet of seasoned local musicians featuring the powerful and soulful voice of Lynda Morrison, backed up by a solid guitarist, drummer, keyboard player and a variety of other instruments,” said event coordinator Ted Romas. “Guests can expect two hours of great free entertainment.”
Each member brings vast experience to the group. Morrison has been performing since the 80s, with her first solo album released in the early 90s. Day has been performing for over 30 years and was once a member of the Mercy Blues Band. Carmassi was a founding member of Montrose and later joined Heart, Whitesnake and Foreigner. Nisbet has been playing the piano since he was 5 years old, learned to play the flute at 10 and guitar at 13 and is considered master of many musical instruments. Norvell also brings 30 years of experience to the group and has contributed to over 65 albums from indie to major label.
This will be the group’s second performance at the series, returning after a successful 2014 performance.
“We wanted to play Music in the Park because it’s a great community event,” Day said. “We prefer performing for these types of venues over clubs because the audience is there to listen to music and watch a show.”
Influenced by the likes of Etta James, Journey, Heart and Jimi Hendrix, the quartet is expected to play hits from their 2014 album “Bad Habit.”
“Guests can expect a fun show with quality musicianship. Lynda Morrison is a world class singer and I guarantee they will be moved by her beautiful and powerful voice,” Day said.
The show begins at 6 p.m. and continues until about 8:30 p.m. Pets are permitted if kept under control and cleaned up after. A food vendor will be onsite and the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge will have their fry bread available at their lodge, adjacent to the park. For more information, call 541-860-2037.
“Our love for the music and each other is what keeps us going! We truly enjoy playing and performing music together. We have been together so long that we are like a family,” Day said. “We count it a privilege to entertain, move and affect you with what we do. We have never taken it lightly.”
