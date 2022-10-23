WINCHESTER — Community service and time management are not the lessons one associates with musical education, but for Umpqua Community College alumni Erin Duckworth these were key parts of her experience with the Umpqua Singers.
According to UCC director of music Jason Heald, the music program has always had some form of a choir group. The Umpqua Singers predates his tenure, but the group looked nothing like it does today.
“I wanted a group who could perform a lot,” Heald said. “If you want to be a performer then the best thing to do is to get lots and lots of experience.”
That experience comes from touring high schools and middle schools as well as accepting random opportunities that have taken the group around the world. While Heald’s community groups might perform one or two times a term, the Umpqua Singers can take the stage up to 50 times a school year.
During Duckworth’s time in the group — Fall 2009 through Spring 2011 — she toured Alaska as well as schools across Oregon.
“It was a really safe atmosphere for me to build independence and ready me for transferring to a university,” she said. “Performing for students who did not have a music program at their schools, seeing their excitement and how engaged they were in our performances, it confirmed for me that my career goals were aligned with what I wanted to do with my life: provide opportunities for students.”
The group’s first big tour was in 2002, when they spent a month following the capital Christmas tree — putting on 45 performances in 11 different states within that time. Umpqua Singers have also performed internationally. Throughout the years, the group has been to Spain, Brazil, Ukraine, Ireland, Iceland and China.
“It’s transformative. When they are in this group, they perform probably more within a year’s time then they have in a lifetime. And unlike most groups who, when you go to see them they might do three to five songs on a program, we rarely do performances where they perform less than 45 minutes,” Heald said.
It is a rigorous program, Heald admitted. And Duckworth agreed. It took a lot of work to find a balance between rehearsals, performances and her other classes, she said. It was almost like having a job, but it was “so worth it!”
After a year in the program, none of these students are the same singers they were when they walked in, Heald said. After two, they are helping to teach as much as they are learning.
Members must be full time UCC students to participate. The group has, on average, eight to 12 members a year. Performances include an eclectic range of genres. The goal is to give students as much exposure and experience as possible. But unlike most musical programs, Heald engineers each year and each performance to fit the students he has rather than the group he imagines in his head.
“The Umpqua Singers had the single biggest impact on improving my musical abilities. Intonation and rhythmic accuracy are essential in all genres of music, but it’s especially important in vocal jazz because of the intricacy of the chords and how the vocal percussion lines fit together,” Duckworth said. “Being in the Umpqua Singers requires you to take ownership of your vocal part, you may be the only person on your part and it’s important for it to be heard, accurate, and blend with the rest of the group.”
After her time in the Umpqua Singers, Duckworth went on to join the Portland State Chamber Choir. She credits her time in the UCC group for building her confidence, independence, talent and skills needed to reach her goals.
Duckworth is now a program development specialist for the UCC Upward Bound program, where she helps other students through their own college experience.
“I had opportunities to travel, work and perform with expert musicians, be involved in teaching choirs to help new educators, work with amazing students, and focus on improving as a musician with mentors who really cared about my well-being. The faculty at UCC does an amazing job with all of their students, but the Umpqua Singers takes a different level of commitment and you really get back what you put into the program,” Duckworth said.
Their success is Heald’s biggest goal, both throughout school and after. Duckworth recalled a time when she shared the stress of financial aid troubles with him. The next they spoke, Heald informed her that the problem was fixed. When she asked how, he replied “just did.”
“That is the most Jason response I can think of, it doesn’t matter what the issue was or how it was fixed, he just did it,” she said.
Joining the Umpqua Singers is a year-long commitment for full-time students. Auditions are required. Umpqua Singers receive a scholarship that pays for most of their tuition at UCC. Students in the UCC music program also have the opportunity to transfer to a university with their freshman and sophomore requirements completed.
“I don’t want to clone students so they can have a career like mine. I want to give them the tools so they can build their vision, career or life,” Heald said. “Not everyone signs up to become a professional musician, but the skills you learn will last you a lifetime.”
Anyone interested in the Umpqua Singers should contact Heald at 541-440-4693 or jason.heald@umpqua.edu.
