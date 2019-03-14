March 15-21 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 N.W. Hughwood Court 541-672-7272.
Apollo 11, G — A documentary that examines the Apollo 11 mission to the moon led by commander Neil Armstrong and pilots Buzz Aldrin & Michael Collins. Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins, Jim Lovell. NEW
Captive State, PG-13 — Chicago, nearly a decade after an extra-terrestrial occupation has begun, Captive State shows the lives on both sides of the conflict. John Goodman, Ashton Sanders, Vera Farmiga, Alan Ruck, Kevin Dunn. NEW
Five Feet Apart, PG-13 — A pair of teenagers with life threatening illnesses meet in a hospital and fall in love. Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse, Claire Forlani. NEW
Wonder Park, PG — Wonder Park is the story of a magnificent amusement park, where the imagination of a creative girl named June comes to life. Featuring the voice talents of Jennifer Garner, Kenan Thompson, Mila Kunis, Brianna Denski, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver. NEW
Alita Battle Angel, PG-13 — The story of a young woman’s journey to discover who she is and fight to change the world. Rosa Salazar, Mahershala Ali, Jennifer Connelly, Michelle Rodriguez, Christoph Waltz.
Captain Marvel, PG-13 — Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of an alien war between two races. Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Annette Bening, Djimon Hounsou.
Fighting With My Family, PG-13 — A former wrestler and his family make a living performing at small venues, but his children dream of joining the World Wrestling Entertainment. Dwayne Johnson, Nick Frost, Lena Headey, Florence Pugh.
Green Book, PG-13 — A working class Italian American bouncer becomes the driver of an African American classical pianist in the 1960’s South. Mahershala Ali, Viggo Mortensen, Linda Cardellini.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, PG — Hiccup discovers that Toothless isn’t the only Night Fury, but must find the Hidden World, a dragon Utopia, to protect them from harm. Featuring the voice talents of Jay Baruchel, America Ferrara, F. Murray Abraham, Craig Ferguson, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler.
Isn’t It Romantic, PG-13 — A young woman disenchanted with love mysteriously finds herself trapped in a romantic comedy. Rebel Wilson, Priyanka Chopra, Liam Hemsworth.
Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, PG — Five years have passed, and LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space are wrecking things faster than they can be rebuilt. Featuring the voice talents of Elizabeth Banks, Chris Pratt, Will Arnett, Tiffany Haddish, Alison Brie, Will Ferrell.
The Kid, R — The story of a young boy who witnesses Pat Garrett’s encounter with Billy The Kid. Ethan Hawke, Chris Pratt, Vincent D’Onofrio, Dane DeHaan, Leila George.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.