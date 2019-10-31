Nov. 1-7. Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
Arctic Dogs, PG — Swifty the Arctic Fox works in the mailroom of Artic Blast Delivery, but has dreams and aspirations to one day be a Top Dog sled dog. Featuring the voice talents of Jeremy Renner, Angelica Huston, James Franco, Alec Baldwin, John Cleese, Heidi Klum. NEW
Harriet, PG-13 — This is the tale of Harriet Tubman’s extraordinary tale of escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Clarke Peters, Vanessa Bell Calloway. NEW
Lighthouse, R — The hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote mysterious New England island in the 1890s. Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson. NEW
Terminator: Dark Fate, R — Sarah Connor and a hybrid cyborg human must protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator from the future. Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Diego Bonita, Arnold Schwarzenegger. NEW
Abominable, PG — A magical Yeti must return to his family. Featuring the voice talents of Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson, James Hong, Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai.
Addams Family, PG — An animated version of Charles Addams’ famous cartoons from the 1930’s about a peculiar and ghoulish family. Featuring the voice talents of Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, Chloe Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Allison Janney, Bette Midler, Martin Short.
Black & Blue, R — A rookie police officer in New Orleans is put into a moral and ethical quandary when she witnesses fellow officers committing murder. Naomie Harris, Mike Colter, Tyrese Gibson.
Countdown, PG-13 — When a nurse downloads an app that claims to predict the moment a person will die, it tells her she has only three days to live. Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway, Talitha Eliana Bateman.
Gemini Man, PG-13 — An over the hill hitman faces off against of younger clone of himself. Will Smith, Clive Owen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead.
IT: Chapter 2, R — Twenty seven years after their first interaction with Pennywise, The Losers Club have moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back. Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Bill Skarsgard.
Joker, R — A gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society. Joaquin Phoenix, Robert DeNiro, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Zazie Beets.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, PG — Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials. Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple.
Zombieland: Double Tap, R — Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies. Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Jesse Eisenberg, Rosario Dawson, Bill Murray, Zoey Deutch, Dan Aykroyd, Luke Wilson.
