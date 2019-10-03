Oct. 4-10. Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. Phone: 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
Joker, R — A gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society. Joaquin Phoenix, Robert DeNiro, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Zazie Beets. NEW
Judy, PG-13 — Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in 1968 to perform a series of sold out concerts. Renee Zellweger, Rufus Sewell, Michael Gambon, Finn Wittrock. NEW
Abominable, PG — A magical Yeti must return to his family. Featuring the voice talents of Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson, James Hong, Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai.
Ad Astra, PG-13 — Astronaut Roy McBride undertakes an unforgiving mission across the solar system to discover the truth about his missing father’s 30 year old failed mission. Brad Pitt, Liv Tyler, Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland.
Angel Has Fallen, R — Secret Service Mike Bannon is framed for the attempted assassination of the President, and must avoid authorities as he tries to unravel the truth. Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Piper Perabo, Tim Blake Nelson, Nick Nolte, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Angry Birds Movie 2, PG — The flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their feud to the next level. Featuring the voice talents of Jason Sudeikis, Bill Hader, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Awkwafina.
Brittany Runs a Marathon, R — A young lady decides to make a positive change in her life by training for the New York Marathon. Jillian Bell, Jennifer Dundas, Alice Lee, Lil Rel Howery.
Downton Abbey, PG — The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large English estate during the early 20th century. Maggie Smith, Elizabeth McGovern, Imelda Staunton, Matthew Goode
Good Boys, R — Three sixth grade boys ditch school and embark on an epic journey, while accidentally carrying stolen drugs and being hunted by teenage girls. Jacob Tremblay, Keith L Williams, Brady Noon, Millie Davis.
Hustlers, R — Hustlers follows a group of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Julia Stiles, Constance Wu.
IT: Chapter 2, R — Twenty seven years after their first interaction with Pennywise, The Losers Club have moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back. Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Bill Skarsgard.
Lion King, PG — After the murder of his father, a young lion flees his kingdom only to learn the meaning of responsibility and bravery. Chiwetel Ejiofor, James Earl Jones, John Oliver, Donald Glover, Beyonce.
Rambo: Last Blood, R — Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. Sylvester Stallone, Yvette Monreal, Paz Vega, Joaquin Cosio.
