Feb. 15 to Feb. 21 GARDEN VALLEY CINEMA, 1750 N.W. HUGHWOOD COURT 541-672-7272.
Alita Battle Angel, PG-13 — The story of a young woman’s journey to discover who she is and fight to change the world. Rosa Salazar, Mahershala Ali, Jennifer Connelly, Michelle Rodriguez, Christoph Waltz. NEW
Happy Death Day 2U, PG-13 — Tree Gelbman discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than confronting the dangers that lie ahead. Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Suraj Sharma, Rachel Matthews. NEW
Isn’t It Romantic, PG-13 — A young woman disenchanted with love mysteriously finds herself trapped in a romantic comedy. Rebel Wilson, Priyanka Chopra, Liam Hemsworth. NEW
Aquaman, PG-13 — Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero for the world. Jason Mamoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren.
Cold Pursuit, R — A snow plow driver seeks revenge against drug dealers he thinks killed his son. Liam Neeson, Laura Dern, John Doman, Emmy Rossum.
Glass, PG-13 — Security guard David Dunn uses his supernatural abilities to track Kevin Wendell Crumb, a disturbed man who has 24 personalities. Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy, Anya Taylor, Sarah Paulson.
Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, PG — Five years have passed, and LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space are wrecking things faster than they can be rebuilt. Featuring the voice talents of Elizabeth Banks, Chris Pratt, Will Arnett, Tiffany Haddish, Alison Brie, Will Ferrell.
Mary Poppins Returns, PG — Decades after her original visit, the magical nanny returns to help the Banks siblings, and Michael’s children through a difficult time. Emily Blunt, Emily Mortimer, Ben Whishaw, Julie Walters, Dick van Dyke, Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Angela Lansbury, David Warner.
Mule, R — A 90 year old horticulturist and WWII veteran is caught transporting $3 million in cocaine through Michigan for the Mexican drug cartel. Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper, Taissa Farmiga, Michael Pena, Andy Garcia, Laurence Fishburne, Dianne Wiest.
Prodigy, R — A mother concerned about her young son’s disturbing behavior thinks something supernatural may be effecting him. Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott, Brittany Allen.
Upside, PG-13 — A comedic look at the life of a wealthy quadriplegic and his relationship with an unemployed man employed to assist him. Bryan Cranston, Kevin Hart, Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies.
What Men Want, R — A sports agent gains an unexpected edge when she develops the ability to hear men’s thoughts. Taraji P. Henson, Kellan Lutz, Tracy Morgan, Richard Roundtree.
