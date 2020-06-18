June 19-25 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
Almost Famous, R — A high school boy is given a chance to write an article for Rolling Stone magazine about an up and coming band and goes on their concert tour. Kate Hudson, Billy Crudup, Patrick Fugit, Jason Lee, Zooey Deschanel, Anna Paquin.
Back to the Future, PG — Marty McFly is accidentally sent thirty years into the past in a time traveling DeLorean, invented by eccentric scientist Doc Brown. Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover.
Bloodshot, PG-13 — Ray Garrison, a slain soldier, is re-animated with superpowers. Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce, Eliza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan.
The Goonies, PG — A group of young misfits called The Goonies discover an ancient map, and set out on an adventure to find lost pirate treasure. Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Marth Plimpton, Joe Pantoliano, Anne Ramsay.
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, PG — An ancient prophecy seems to be coming true, when a mysterious presence stalks the halls of Hogwarts. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Richard Harris, Maggie Smith, Robbie Coltrane, Alan Rickman.
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, PG — In 1935, Indiana Jones arrives in India and is asked to find a mystical stone stolen by a secret cult performing human sacrifices and enslavement. Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw, Ke Huy Quan.
The Invisible Man, R — When Cecilia’s abusive husband takes his life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects it is a hoax and she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson Cohen, Aldis Hodge.
Jumanji: The Next Level, PG-13 — The gang is back, but the game has changed. Danny Glover, Danny DeVito, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Awkwafina.
Jurassic Park, PG-13 — A paleontologist visiting a nearly completed theme park must protect two children after a power outage allows cloned dinosaurs to run loose. Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough.
Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring, PG-13 — A meek Hobbit from the Shire and eight companions set out on a journey to destroy the powerful One Ring before Sauron claims it. Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Orlando Bloom, Ian McKellen, Christopher Lee, Ian Holm, Sean Bean, Cate Blanchett.
Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, PG-13 — A meek Hobbit from the Shire and eight companions set out on a journey to destroy the powerful One Ring before Sauron claims it. Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Orlando Bloom, Ian McKellen, Christopher Lee, Ian Holm, Sean Bean, Cate Blanchett.
Mean Girls, PG-13 — Cady Heron is a hit with The Plastics, the A-List girl clique at her new school, until she makes the mistake of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend. Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Tim Meadows.
Raiders of the Lost Ark, PG — Archeologist Indiana Jones is hired by the U.S. government to find the Ark of the Covenant before Adolf Hitler acquires it. Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, John Rhys Davies, Denholm Elliott, Alfred Molina.
Tommy Boy, PG-13 — After his auto parts tycoon father dies, the overweight, under achieving son teams up with a snide accountant to try and save the family business. Chris Farley, David Spade, Brian Dennehy, Bo Derek.
Trolls World Tour, PG — Queen Poppy and her friends try to save all trolls from a takeover by the Queen of Hard Rock. Featuring the voice talents of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Sam Rockwell, Kelly Clarkson.
The Wretched, NR — A defiant teenage boy, struggling with his parents divorce, faces off with a thousand year old witch posing a the woman next door. John Paul Howard, Piper Curda, Jamison Jones, Azie Tesfai.
