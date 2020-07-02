July 3-9 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
American Graffiti, PG — A couple of high school grads spend one last night cruising the strip with their buddies before leaving for college. Ron Howard, Harrison Ford, Richard Dreyfuss, Paul Le Mat, Bo Hopkins, Cindy Williams, Mackenzie Phillips, Candy Clark, Wolfman Jack.
Blade Runner, R — A blade runner must pursue and terminate four replicants who stole a ship in space, and have returned to Earth to find their creator. Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young, Darryl Hanna, William Sanderson, M. Emmet Walsh, Edward James Olmos.
Deadpool, R — A wisecracking mercenary gets experimented on and becomes an immortal, but ugly. He sets out to find the person responsible. Ryan Reynolds, T.J. Miller, Morena Baccarin.
Dark Knight, PG-13 — When the Joker wreaks havoc and chaos on the people of Gotham, Batman must accept one of his greatest challenges to restore justice. Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Gary Oldman, Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, Cillian Murphy.
Ghostbusters, PG — Three former parapsychology professors set up shop as a unique ghost removal service. Bill Murray, Dan Ayckroyd, Harold Ramis, Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis, Annie Potts, Ernie Hudson.
The Goonies, PG — A group of young misfits called The Goonies discover an ancient map, and set out on an adventure to find lost pirate treasure. Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Marth Plimpton, Joe Pantoliano, Anne Ramsay.
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, PG-13 — Harry Potter finds himself competing in a dangerous competition between rival schools, and haunted by frightening dreams. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Michael Gambon, Ralph Fiennes, Robbie Benson, Alan Rickman, Jason Isaacs.
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, PG-13 — After his father, Professor Henry Jones, goes missing while pursuing the Holy Grail, Indiana Jones again finds himself battling the Nazis. Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, John Rhys-Davies, Denholm Elliot, Alison Doody, River Phoenix, Julian Glover.
The Invisible Man, R — When Cecilia’s abusive husband takes his life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects it is a hoax and she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson Cohen, Aldis Hodge.
Irresistible, R — A Democratic strategist help a veteran run for mayor in a small, conservative Midwest town. Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper.
Jaws, PG — When a killer shark unleashes chaos in a small beach community, it is up to the sheriff, a marine biologist, and old seafarer to hunt down the beast. Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfus, Robert Shaw, Murray Hamilton, Lorraine Gary.
Jungle Book, PG — After a threat from Shere Khan the tiger forces a man cub, Mowgli, to leave the jungle finding allies in the bear Baloo and Bagheera the panther. Featuring the voice talents of Bill Murray, Idris Elba, Scarlett Johansson, Ben Kingsley, Christopher Walken, Gary Shandling, Neel Sethi.
Jurassic Park, PG-13 — A paleontologist visiting a nearly completed theme park must protect two children after a power outage allows cloned dinosaurs to run loose. Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough.
Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens, PG-13 — Rey, a desert scavenger, and Finn, an ex-stormtrooper, must join Han Solo and Chewbacca to restore peace to the galaxy. Harrison Ford, Peter Mayhew, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Anthony Daniels, Adam Driver.
Trolls World Tour, PG — Queen Poppy and her friends try to save all trolls from a takeover by the Queen of Hard Rock. Featuring the voice talents of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Sam Rockwell, Kelly Clarkson.
True Grit, PG-13 — A stubborn teenager enlists the help of a tough U.S. Marshal to track down her father’s killer. Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, Josh Brolin, Hailee Steinfeld.
