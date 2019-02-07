Feb. 8 to Feb. 12 GARDEN VALLEY CINEMA, 1750 N.W. HUGHWOOD COURT 541-672-7272.
Cold Pursuit, R — A snow plow driver seeks revenge against drug dealers he thinks killed his son. Liam Neeson, Laura Dern, John Doman, Emmy Rossum. NEW
Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, PG — Five years have passed, and LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space are wrecking things faster than they can be rebuilt. Featuring the voice talents of Elizabeth Banks, Chris Pratt, Will Arnett, Tiffany Haddish, Alison Brie, Will Ferrell. NEW
Prodigy, R — A mother concerned about her young son’s disturbing behavior thinks something supernatural may be effecting him. Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott, Brittany Allen. NEW
What Men Want, R — A sports agent gains an unexpected edge when she develops the ability to hear men’s thoughts. Taraji P. Henson, Kellan Lutz, Tracy Morgan, Richard Roundtree. NEW
A Dog’s Way Home, PG — A dog travels 400 miles in search of her owner. Bryce Dallas Howard, Ashley Judd, Edward James Olmos.
Aquaman, PG-13 — Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero for the world. Jason Mamoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren.
Bumblebee, PG-13 — On the run in 1987, Bumblebee takes refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. Discovered by Charlie, a young woman, adventure ensues. Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Justin Theroux, Angela Bassett.
Destroyer, R — A police detective reconnects with people from an undercover assignment in her distant past in order to make peace. Nicole Kidman, Toby Kebbell, Bradley Whitford, Tatiana Maslany, Sebastian Stan, Scoot McNairy.
Kid Who Would Be King, PG — A band of kids embark on a quest to thwart a medieval menace. Rebecca Ferguson, Tom Taylor, Patrick Stewart, Angus Imrie, Louis Ashbourne Serkis.
Glass, PG-13 — Security guard David Dunn uses his supernatural abilities to track Kevin Wendell Crumb, a disturbed man who has 24 personalities. Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy, Anya Taylor, Sarah Paulson.
Mary Poppins Returns, PG — Decades after her original visit, the magical nanny returns to help the Banks siblings, and Michael’s children through a difficult time. Emily Blunt, Emily Mortimer, Ben Whishaw, Julie Walters, Dick van Dyke, Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Angela Lansbury, David Warner.
Miss Bala, PG-13 — Gloria finds a power she never knew she had when she is drawn into a dangerous world of cross border crime. Gina Rodriguez, Anthony Mackie, Aislinn Derbez, Matt Lauria.
Mule, R — A 90 year old horticulturist and WWII veteran is caught transporting $3 million in cocaine through Michigan for the Mexican drug cartel. Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper, Taissa Farmiga, Michael Pena, Andy Garcia, Laurence Fishburne, Dianne Wiest.
Upside, PG-13 — A comedic look at the life of a wealthy quadriplegic and his relationship with an unemployed man employed to assist him. Bryan Cranston, Kevin Hart, Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.