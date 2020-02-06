Feb. 7-13 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
Birds of Prey, R — After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett Bell, Rosie Perez, Ewan McGregor. NEW
1917, R — Two British soldiers during WWI are tasked with delivering a message deep into enemy territory. The lives of 1,600 men depend upon their success. Dean Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Colin Firth.
Bad Boys for Life, R — Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride. Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Joe Pantaliano.
Dolittle, PG — A physician finds that hc can talk to the animals. Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Jim Broadbent, Michael Sheen, Emma Thompson, Octavia Spencer.
Frozen II, PG — Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient autumn bound forest in an enchanted land to find help in saving the kingdom. Featuring the voice talents of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Evan Rachel Wood, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad.
Gentlemen, R — A British drug lord tries to sell off his empire to a group of Oklahoma billionaires. Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell, Henry Golding, Hugh Grant.
Gretel & Hansel, PG-13 — A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl and her little brother wander into the woods, but end up in the nexus of evil. Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Samuel Leakey, Charles Babalola.
Jumanji: The Next Level, PG-13 — The gang is back, but the game has changed. Old favorites return to Jumanji, along with some new help, in an attempt to rescue a friend. Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Danny De Vito, Danny Glover, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Awkwafina, Colin Hanks, Nick Jonas, Ashley Scott.
Last Full Measure, R — Thirty-four years after his death, Airman William Pitsenbarger Jr. is awarded the nation’s highest military honor, for his actions on the battlefield. Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, Diane Ladd, Bradley Whitford, Ed Harris, Michael Imperioli, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt.
Little Women, PG — For women come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, Bob Odenkirk, Chris Cooper.
Rhythm Section, R — A woman seeks revenge against those that orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family. Blake Lively, Jude Law, Max Casella.
Spies in Disguise, PG — When the world’s greatest spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his tech nerd to help save the world. Featuring the voice talents of Will Smith, Tom Holland, Rashida Jones.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, PG-13 — The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Daisy Ridley, Keri Russell, Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong’o, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega.
Turning, PG-13 — A young governess is hired to attend to the needs of a boy and girl after their parents deaths. Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklyn Prince.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.