Sept. 3-10 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
Bill & Ted Face the Music, PG-13 — Once told they’d save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, two would-be rockers from San Dimas, California find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny. Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Kristen Schaal.
Centigrade, NR — A married couple find themselves trapped in their frozen vehicle after a blizzard and struggle to survive amid plunging temperatures and unforeseen obstacles. Vincent Piazza, Genesis Rodriguez, Louis Cancelmi.
Tenet, PG-13 — Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki.
The New Mutants, PG-13 — Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga, Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga.
The Personal History of David Copperfield, PG — The life of David Copperfield from childhood to maturity, with his own adventures and the web of friends and enemies he meets along his way. Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, Peter Capaldi.
Unhinged, R — After a confrontation with an unstable man at an intersection, a woman becomes the target of his rage. Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson.
Words on Bathroom Walls, PG-13 — Diagnosed with a mental illness halfway through his senior year of high school, a witty, introspective teen struggles to keep it a secret while falling in love with a brilliant classmate who inspires him to not be defined by his condition. Charlie Plummer, Andy Garcia, Taylor Russell, AnnaSophia Robb, Walton Goggins.
