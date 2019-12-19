Dec. 20-24 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
CATS, PG — A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, Francesca Hayward, Ray Winstone. NEW
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, PG-13 — The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Daisy Ridley, Keri Russell, Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong’o, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega. NEW
Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, PG — Based upon the true story of a real life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. Tom Hanks, Chris Cooper, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson.
Black Christmas, PG-13 — A group of female students are stalked by a stranger during their Christmas break. This is until the sorority pledges realize it is part of a college conspiracy. Imogen Poots, Brittany O’Grady, Lily Donoghue, Aleyse Shannon, Cary Elwes.
Ford v. Ferrari, PG-13 — American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary car, and challenge Ferrari in the 1966 Le Mans. Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Caitrioni Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Noah Jupe.
Frozen II, PG — Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient autumn bound forest in an enchanted land to find help in saving the kingdom. Featuring the voice talents of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Evan Rachel Wood, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad.
Jumanji: The Next Level, PG-13 — The gang is back, but the game has changed. Old favorites return to Jumanji, along with some new help, in an attempt to rescue a friend. Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Danny De Vito, Danny Glover, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Awkwafina, Colin Hanks, Nick Jonas, Ashley Scott.
Knives Out, PG-13 — A detective investigates the death of a wealthy patriarch in an eccentric, combative family, where suspicious circumstances are present. Daniel Craig, Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Luke Evans, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Ana de Armas, Frank Oz.
Richard Jewell, R — Security guard Richard Jewell saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is vilified by the press as a terrorist. Paul Walter Hauser, Olivia Wilde, Kathy Bates, Sam Rockwell, Jon Hamm.
