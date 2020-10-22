Oct. 23-29 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
After We Collided, R — Based on the 2014 romance novel of the same name, this follows the love life of two young adults. Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Louise Lombard. NEW
The Empty Man, R — On the trail of a missing girl, an ex-cop comes across a secretive group attempting to summon a terrifying supernatural entity. James Badge Dale, Stephen Root, Joel Courtney. NEW
2 Hearts, PG-13 — For two couples the future unfolds in different decades and different places, but a hidden connection will bring them together in a way no one could have predicted. Radha Mitchell, Jacob Elordi, Adan Canto, Tiera Skovbye.
Halloween, R — Fifteen years after murdering his sister on Halloween night 1963, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois to kill again. Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tony Moran.
Hocus Pocus, PG — A curious youngster moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz.
Honest Thief, PG-13 — Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, Jai Courtney.
The Kid Detective, R — A once-celebrated kid detective, now 32, continues to solve the same trivial mysteries between hangovers and bouts of self-pity. Until a naive client brings him his first ‘adult’ case, to find out who brutally murdered her boyfriend. Adam Brody, Sophie Nélisse, Sarah Sutherland.
Love and Monsters, PG-13 — In a monster-infested world, Joel learns his girlfriend is just 80 miles away. To make the dangerous journey, Joel discovers his inner hero to be with the girl of his dreams. Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker.
Monsters, Inc., G — In order to power the city, monsters have to scare children so that they scream. However, the children are toxic to the monsters, and after a child gets through, 2 monsters realize things may not be what they think. Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Mary Gibbs.
The New Mutants, PG-13 — Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki.
The Nightmare Before Christmas, PG — Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion. Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara.
The Pale Door, NR — After a train robbery goes bad, two brothers leading a gang of cowboys must survive the night in a ghost town inhabited by a coven of witches. Melora Walters, Noah Segan, Zachary Knighton.
Tenet, PG-13 — Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki.
The War with Grandpa, PG — Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, Peter decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle.
Yellow Rose, PG-13 — A Filipina teen from a small Texas town fights to pursue her dreams as a country music performer while having to decide between staying with her family or leaving the only home she has known. Lea Salonga, Eva Noblezada, Gustavo Gomez.
