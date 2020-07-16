July 17-23 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, PG-13 — Ron Burgundy is San Diego’s number one anchorman in the 1970’s, but that is about to change when an ambitious woman is hired at his station. Will Ferrell, Christina Applegate, Steve Carell.
Beauty and the Beast, PG — A selfish prince is cursed to become a monster for life unless he can learn to love a young woman he holds prisoner. Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Josh Gad, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline.
Bohemian Rhapsody, PG-13 — The story of the legendary British rock band Queen and their lead singer Freddie Mercury. Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Mike Myers.
The Conjuring, R — Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren work to help a family terrorized by a dark presence in their home. Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Lili Taylor, Ron Livingston.
The Goonies, PG — A group of young misfits called The Goonies discover an ancient map, and set out on an adventure to find lost pirate treasure. Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Marth Plimpton, Joe Pantoliano, Anne Ramsay.
Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, PG-13 — Harry discovers an old book labeled as the property of the half blood prince, and begins to learn more of Voldemort’s dark past. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Michael Gambon, Ralph Fiennes.
Iron Man, PG-13 — After being held captive in an Afghan cave, billionaire Tony Stark builds a weaponized suit to fight evil. Robert Downey Jr., Jeff Bridges, Gwyneth Paltrow, Terrence Howard.
Jurassic Park, PG-13 — A paleontologist visiting a nearly completed theme park must protect two children after a power outage allows cloned dinosaurs to run loose. Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough.
Labyrinth, PG — Sixteen year old Sarah is given 13 hours to solve a labyrinth and save her little brother from the Goblin King Jareth. David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly, Brian Henson.
The Matrix, R — A computer hacker learns about reality from a mysterious group of rebels. Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving.
The Mummy, PG-13 — An American serving in the French Foreign Legion accidentally awakens a mummy, who begins searching for his long lost love. Brendan Frasier, Rachel Weisz, Arnold Vosloo, John Hannah, Patricia Velasquez.
Saving Private Ryan, R — Following the Normandy landings, a group of U.S. soldiers go behind enemy lines to retrieve a paratrooper whose brothers have been killed in action. Tom Hanks, Tom Sizemore, Vin Diesel, Matt Damon, Barry Pepper, Adam Goldberg, Ted Danson, Paul Giamatti, Dennis Farina, Giovanni Ribisi.
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, PG — Admiral Kirk and the Enterprise crew must stop an old nemisis, Khan, from weaponizing the Genesis Device. William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, Ricardo Montalban, DeForest Kelley, George Takei, Walter Koenig, Nichelle Nichols, James Doohan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.