June 28 to July 1 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. Phone: 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
Yesterday, PG-13 — A struggling musician realizes he is the only person on Earth that can remember the Beatles, after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed. Himesh Patel, Lily James, Sophia Di Martino, Ellise Chappell. NEW
Aladdin, PG — A kind hearted street urchin and a power hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their dreams come true. Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari.
Anna, R — Beneath Anna Poliatova’s striking beauty lies a secret that will reveal her ability to become one of the world’s most feared assassins. Sasha Luss, Helen Mirren, Cillian Murphy.
Annabelle Comes Home, R — Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the Annabelle doll to the artifacts room in their home, only to find her influence on other evil in the room is paramount. Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mckenna Grace.
Avengers: Endgame, PG-13 — With the universe in ruins, the remaining Avengers assemble once more in an attempt to reverse Thanos’ actions and restore order. Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd, Josh Brolin.
Child’s Play, R — A mother gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of it’s more sinister nature. Aubrey Plaza, Mark Hamill, Gabriel Bateman, Tim Matheson.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, R — Super assassin, John Wick, is on the run after killing a member of the assassin’s guild. Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne.
Late Night, R — A late night talk show host is in jeoppardy of losing her long running show. Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, John Lithgow.
Men in Black: International, PG-13 — A mole has been discovered in the Men in Black organization. Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Emma Thompson.
Rocketman, R — A musical fantasy about the fantastical human story of Elton John’s breakthrough years. Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Richard Madden.
Secret Life of Pets 2, PG — Continuing the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives when the owner’s aren’t around. Featuring the voice talents of Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, Harrison Ford, Eric Stonestreet, Tiffany Haddish, Lake Bell.
Toy Story 4, G — When a new toy called “Forkie” joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. Featuring the voice talents of Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keanu Reeves, Keegan Michael Key, Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele.
