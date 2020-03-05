March 6-12 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
Greed, R — A satirical look at the world of the super rich. Steve Coogan, Isla Fisher, Asa Butterfield. NEW
Onward, PG — Two teenage elf brothers engage in a quest to see if magic is still out there. Featuring the voice talents of Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. NEW
Way Back, R — Jack Cunninham was a high school basketball phenom but he forfeited his future. Now with a new coaching job, he may have a shot at redemption. Ben Affleck, Janina Gavankar, Michaela Watkins. NEW
1917, R — Two British soldiers during WWI are tasked with delivering a message deep into enemy territory. The lives of 1,600 men depend upon their success. Dean Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Colin Firth.
Birds of Prey, R — After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett Bell, Rosie Perez, Ewan McGregor.
Brahms: The Boy II, PG-13 — After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a life-like doll called Brahms. Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman, Christopher Convery.
Call of the Wild, PG — A sled dog struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon. Harrison Ford, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, Wes Brown.
Dolittle, PG — A physician finds that he can talk to the animals. Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Jim Broadbent, Michael Sheen, Emma Thompson, Octavia Spencer.
Fantastic Fungi, Not Rated — A descriptive time lapse journey about the magical, mysterious, and medicinal world of fungi and their power to heal, sustain and contribute to life. Narrated by Brie Larson.
Fantasy Island, PG-13 — A magical island resort, where dreams come true…be careful what you wish. Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, Michael Rooker, Michael Pena.
Invisible Man, R — When Cecilia’s ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death to be a hoax. Now she is haunted by someone nobody can see. Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Sam Smith.
Jumanji: The Next Level, PG-13 — The gang is back, but the game has changed. Old favorites return to Jumanji, along with some new help, in an attempt to rescue a friend. Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Danny De Vito, Danny Glover, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Awkwafina, Colin Hanks, Nick Jonas, Ashley Scott.
Lodge, R — A soon to be stepmom is snowed in with her fiancee’s two children at a remote holiday village. Just as relationships thaw, strange and frightening events occur. Riley Keough, Richard Armitage, Alicia Silverstone.
Sonic the Hedgehog, PG — A small town police officer helps a fast blue hedgehog to defeat an evil genius. Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Ben Schwartz.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, PG-13 — The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Daisy Ridley, Keri Russell, Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong’o, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega.
