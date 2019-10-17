Oct. 18-24 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, PG — Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials. Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple. NEW
Zombieland: Double Tap, R — Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies. Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Jesse Eisenberg, Rosario Dawson, Bill Murray, Zoey Deutch, Dan Aykroyd, Luke Wilson. NEW
Abominable, PG — A magical Yeti must return to his family. Featuring the voice talents of Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson, James Hong, Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai.
Addams Family, PG — An animated version of Charles Addams’ famous cartoons from the 1930’s about a peculiar and ghoulish family. Featuring the voice talents of Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, Chloe Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Allison Janney, Bette Midler, Martin Short.
Downton Abbey, PG — The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large English estate during the early 20th century. Maggie Smith, Elizabeth McGovern, Imelda Staunton, Matthew Goode.
Gemini Man, PG-13 — An over the hill hitman faces off against of younger clone of himself. Will Smith, Clive Owen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead.
Lion King, PG — After the murder of his father, a young lion flees his kingdom only to learn the meaning of responsibility and bravery. Chiwetel Ejiofor, James Earl Jones, John Oliver, Donald Glover, Beyonce.
Rambo: Last Blood, R — Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. Sylvester Stallone, Yvette Monreal, Paz Vega, Joaquin Cosio.
Hustlers, R — Hustlers follows a group of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Julia Stiles, Constance Wu.
IT: Chapter 2, R — Twenty seven years after their first interaction with Pennywise, The Losers Club have moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back. Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Bill Skarsgard.
JEXI, PG-13 — Astronaut Roy McBride undertakes an unforgiving mission across the solar system to discover the truth about his missing father’s 30 year old failed mission. Brad Pitt, Liv Tyler, Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland.
Joker, R — A gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society. Joaquin Phoenix, Robert DeNiro, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Zazie Beets.
Judy, PG-13 — Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in 1968 to perform a series of sold out concerts. Renee Zellweger, Rufus Sewell, Michael Gambon, Finn Wittrock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.