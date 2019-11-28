Nov. 27-Dec. 5 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
Knives Out, PG-13 — A detective investigates the death of a wealthy patriarch in an eccentric, combative family, where suspicious circumstances are present. Daniel Craig, Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Luke Evans, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Ana de Armas, Frank Oz. NEW
21 Bridges, R — An embattled NYPD detective is thrust into a citywide manhunt of cop killers after experiencing a massive conspiracy. Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, JK Simmons, Keith David.
Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, PG — Based upon the true story of a real life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. Tom Hanks, Chris Cooper, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson.
Charlie’s Angels, PG-13 — When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie’s Angels are called in to protect us all from harm. Elizabeth Banks, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Patrick Stewart, Djimon Hounsou.
Doctor Sleep, R — Year following the events of The Shining, an adult Dan Torrance meets a young girl with similar powers. Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Jacob Tremblay, Bruce Greenwood, Kyliegh Curran.
Ford v. Ferrari, PG-13 — American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary car, and challenge Ferrari in the 1966 Le Mans. Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Caitrioni Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Noah Jupe.
Frozen II, PG — Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient autumn bound forest in an enchanted land to find help in saving the kingdom. Featuring the voice talents of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Evan Rachel Wood, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad.
Good Liar, R — Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets a well to do widow, Betty McLeish. Is she what she appears, however? Ian McKellen, Helen Mirren, Russell Tovey.
Jojo Rabbit, PG-13 — A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out that his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson, Taika Waititi, Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson, Thomasin McKenzie.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, PG — Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials. Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple.
Midway, PG-13 — The story of the Battle of Midway, as told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it. Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Woody Harrelson, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas.
Parasite, R — All unemployed, Ki-taek and his family take peculiar interest in glamorous parks, ingratiating themselves on others and becoming part of an incident. Kang-ho Song, Sun-kyun Lee, Yeo-jeong Jo, Hye-jin Jang.
Playing With Fire, PG — A crew of rugged firefighters meet their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious children. John Cena, Keegan Michael Key, Judy Greer, John Leguizamo, Dennis Haysbert.
