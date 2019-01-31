Feb. 1 tO Feb. 7 GARDEN VALLEY CINEMA, 1750 N.W. HUGHWOOD COURT 541-672-7272.
Destroyer, R — A police detective reconnects with people from an undercover assignment in her distant past in order to make peace. Nicole Kidman, Toby Kebbell, Bradley Whitford, Tatiana Maslany, Sebastian Stan, Scoot McNairy. NEW
Miss Bala, PG-13 — Gloria finds a power she never knew she had when she is drawn into a dangerous world of cross border crime. Gina Rodriguez, Anthony Mackie, Aislinn Derbez, Matt Lauria. NEW
A Dog’s Way Home, PG — A dog travels 400 miles in search of her owner. Bryce Dallas Howard, Ashley Judd, Edward James Olmos.
Aquaman, PG-13 — Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero for the world. Jason Mamoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren.
Bohemian Rhapsody, PG-13 — A chronicle of the years leading up to Queen’s performance at Live Aid (1985) concert. Rami Maleck, Lucy Boynton, Ben Hardy, Mike Myers, Joseph Mazzello.
Bumblebee, PG-13 — On the run in 1987, Bumblebee takes refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. Discovered by Charlie, a young woman, adventure ensues. Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Justin Theroux, Angela Bassett.
Escape Room, PG-13 — Six strangers find themselves in circumstances beyond their control, and must use their wits to survive. Deborah Ann Woll, Taylor Russell, Tyler Labine, Logan Miller.
Glass, PG-13 — Security guard David Dunn uses his supernatural abilities to track Kevin Wendell Crumb, a disturbed man who has 24 personalities. Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy, Anya Taylor, Sarah Paulson.
Kid Who Would Be King, PG — A band of kids embark on a quest to thwart a medieval menace. Rebecca Ferguson, Tom Taylor, Patrick Stewart, Angus Imrie, Louis Ashbourne Serkis.
Mary Poppins Returns, PG — Decades after her original visit, the magical nanny returns to help the Banks siblings, and Michael’s children through a difficult time. Emily Blunt, Emily Mortimer, Ben Whishaw, Julie Walters, Dick van Dyke, Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Angela Lansbury, David Warner.
Mule, R — A 90 year old horticulturist and WWII veteran is caught transporting $3 million in cocaine through Michigan for the Mexican drug cartel. Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper, Taissa Farmiga, Michael Pena, Andy Garcia, Laurence Fishburne, Dianne Wiest.
On the Basis of Sex, PG-13 — This is the story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her struggles for equality, and what she had to overcome to be a U.S. Supreme Court justice. Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux, Sam Waterston, Kathy Bates.
Serenity, R — The mysterious past of a fishing boat captain comes back to haunt him when his ex-wife makes a desperate plea for help. Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Diane Lane, Djimon Hounsou.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, PG — Miles Morales becomes the Spider-man of his reality and crosses paths with his counterparts from other dimensions to stop a threat. Featuring the voice talents of Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Lily Tomlin, Zoe Kravitz, Nicholas Cage, Katheryn Hahn.
Stan & Ollie, PG — Laurel and Hardy, the world’s most famous comedy duo, attempt to re-ignite their film careers embarking on what will ultimately become their swan song. Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly, Danny Huston.
Upside, PG-13 — A comedic look at the life of a wealthy quadriplegic and his relationship with an unemployed man employed to assist him. Bryan Cranston, Kevin Hart, Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies.
