Aug. 16-20 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. Phone: 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
47 Meters Down: Uncaged, PG-13 — Four teen girls diving in an underwater city soon discover a deadly shark species in the labyrinth of submerged caves. Sistine Rose Stallone, Nia Long, Corinne Foxx, John Corbett. NEW
Angry Birds Movie 2, PG — The flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their feud to the next level. Featuring the voice talents of Jason Sudeikis, Bill Hader, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Awkwafina. NEW
Blinded by the Light, PG-13 — In 1987 Britain, a teenager learns to live life, understand his family, and find his own voice through the music of Bruce Springsteen. Viveik Kalra, Meera Ganatra, Kulvinder Ghir. NEW
Good Boys, R — Three sixth grade boys ditch school and embark on an epic journey, while accidentally carrying stolen drugs and being hunted by teenage girls. Jacob Tremblay, Keith L Williams, Brady Noon, Millie Davis. NEW
Where’d You Go, Bernadette, PG-13 — A loving mom becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing for her family. Cate Blanchett, Judy Greer, Laurence Fishburne, Kristen Wiig. NEW
Art of Racing in the Rain, PG — Through his bond with his owner, golden retriever Enzo learns the techniques used to navigate on the race track can also be used to navigate life. Kevin Costner, Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried, Gary Cole.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold, PG — Dora, a teenage explorer, leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery of the lost city of gold. Isabel Moner, Benicio Del Toro, Eva Longoria, Michael Pena, Danny Trejo.
Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, PG-13 — Lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber genetically enhanced villain threatens humanity. Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Idris Elba.
Kitchen, R — The wives of New York gangsters in Hell’s Kitchen in the 1970’s continue to operate their husbands rackets after they are locked up in prison. Elisabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Annabella Sciorra, Common, Domhnall Gleeson.
Lion King, PG — After the murder of his father, a young lion flees his kingdom only to learn the meaning of responsibility and bravery. Chiwetel Ejiofor, James Earl Jones, John Oliver, Donald Glover, Beyonce.
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, R — A faded actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the final days of Hollywood’s Golden Age (1969). Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Kurt Russell, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Luke Perry.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, PG-13 — A group of teens face their fears in order to save their lives. Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Dean Norris, Gabriel Rush, Lorraine Toussaint.
Spider-Man: Far From Home, PG-13 — Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-man must step up to take on new threats in a world changed forever. Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya.
Toy Story 4, G — When a new toy called “Forkie” joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. Featuring the voice talents of Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keanu Reeves, Keegan Michael Key, Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele.
