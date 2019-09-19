Sept. 20-26 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. Phone: 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
Ad Astra, PG-13 — Astronaut Roy McBride undertakes an unforgiving mission across the solar system to discover the truth about his missing father’s 30 year old failed mission. Brad Pitt, Liv Tyler, Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland. NEW
Downton Abbey, PG — The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large English estate during the early 20th century. Maggie Smith, Elizabeth McGovern, Imelda Staunton, Matthew Goode. NEW
Rambo: Last Blood, R — Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. Sylvester Stallone, Yvette Monreal, Paz Vega, Joaquin Cosio. NEW
Silent Natural, Not Rated — William Hoy was one of the first deaf Major League Baseball players, responsible for introducing hand signals to the game as well as making fans cheer. Courtney Gains, Sheree J. Wilson, Sam J. Jones, Vernon Wells. NEW
Angel Has Fallen, R — Secret Service Mike Bannon is framed for the attempted assassination of the President, and must avoid authorities as he tries to unravel the truth. Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Piper Perabo, Tim Blake Nelson, Nick Nolte, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Angry Birds Movie 2, PG — The flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their feud to the next level. Featuring the voice talents of Jason Sudeikis, Bill Hader, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Awkwafina.
Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, PG-13 — Lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber genetically enhanced villain threatens humanity. Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Idris Elba.
Goldfinch, R — A boy in New York is taken in by a wealthy Upper East Side family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Finn Wolfhard, Sarah Paulson, Nicole Kidman, Luke Wilson, Jeffrey Wright.
Good Boys, R — Three sixth grade boys ditch school and embark on an epic journey, while accidentally carrying stolen drugs and being hunted by teenage girls. Jacob Tremblay, Keith L Williams, Brady Noon, Millie Davis.
Hustlers, R — Hustlers follows a group of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Julia Stiles, Constance Wu.
IT: Chapter 2, R — Twenty seven years after their first interaction with Pennywise, The Losers Club have moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back. Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Bill Skarsgard.
Lion King, PG — After the murder of his father, a young lion flees his kingdom only to learn the meaning of responsibility and bravery. Chiwetel Ejiofor, James Earl Jones, John Oliver, Donald Glover, Beyonce.
Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire and Faith, PG-13 — Missionary Groberg returns to Tonga with his wife during the 1960’s. The birth of a new child with a serious illness presents a challenge of faith. Christopher Gorham, Natalie Medlock, Russell Dixon.
Overcomer, PG — High school basketball coach, John Harrison, and his team face an uncertain future when the town’s largest plant closes, leaving many parents unemployed. Alex Kendrick, Shari Rigby, Priscilla C Shirer, Kendrick Cross.
Peanut Butter Falcon, PG-13 — Zac runs away from his care home to make his dream of becoming a wrestler come true. Shia LeBeouf, Dakota Johnson, Zack Gottsagen.
