June 12-18 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
Bloodshot, PG-13 — Ray Garrison, a slain soldier, is re-animated with superpowers. Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce, Eliza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan.
Emma, PG — In 1800’s England, a well meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friends. Anya Taylor Joy, Angus Imrie, Bill Nighy.
The Goonies, PG — A group of young misfits called The Goonies discover an ancient map, and set out on an adventure to find lost pirate treasure. Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Marth Plimpton, Joe Pantoliano, Anne Ramsay.
The Hangover, R — Three buddies wake up from a bachelor party in Las Vegas only to find that the bachelor is missing and they remember nothing from the previous night. Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianikis, Ken Jeong, Heather Graham.
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, PG — An orphan boy enrolls in a school of wizardry, where he begins to learn the truth about himself, his family, and a terrible evil in the magical world. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, John Hurt, Richard Harris, Maggie Smith, Robbie Coltrane, Alan Rickman
I Still Believe, PG — Christian music star Jeremy Camp undergoes a journey of love and loss that proves there is always hope. K.J. Apa, Britt Robertson, Tanya Christiansen.
The Invisible Man, R — When Cecilia’s abusive husband takes his life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects it is a hoax and she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson Cohen, Aldis Hodge.
Jumanji: The Next Level, PG-13 — The gang is back, but the game has changed. Danny Glover, Danny DeVito, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Awkwafina.
Kill Bill: Vol. 1, R — After awakening from a four year coma, a former assassin wreaks vengeance on the assassins that betrayed her. Uma Thurman, Michael Madsen, Lucy Lui, Vivica A. Fox, David Carradine, Daryl Hannah.
Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring, PG-13 — A meek Hobbit from the Shire and eight companions set out on a journey to destroy the powerful One Ring before Sauron claims it. Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Orlando Bloom, Ian McKellen, Christopher Lee, Ian Holm, Sean Bean, Cate Blanchett.
Mean Girls, PG-13 — Cady Heron is a hit with The Plastics, the A-List girl clique at her new school, until she makes the mistake of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend. Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Tim Meadows.
Mission: Impossible, PG-13 — An American agent, under suspicion of disloyalty, must discover and reveal the real disloyal spy without assistance. Tom Cruise, Jon Voight, Jean Reno, Ving Rhames, Kristin Scott Thomas, Vanessa Redgrave.
Raiders of the Lost Ark, PG — Archeologist Indiana Jones is hired by the U.S. government to find the Ark of the Covenant before Adolf Hitler acquires it. Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, John Rhys Davies, Denholm Elliott, Alfred Molina.
Sonic the Hedgehog, PG — After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small town police officer must help him defeat and evil genius. Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Neal McDonough.
Trolls World Tour, PG — Queen Poppy and her friends try to save all trolls from a takeover by the Queen of Hard Rock. Featuring the voice talents of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Sam Rockwell, Kelly Clarkson.
Valley Girl, PG-13 — Set to a new wave 80’s soundtrack, a pair of young lovers from different backgrounds defy their parents and friends to stay together. Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse, Jessie Ennis, Ashleigh Murray, Chloe Bennet.
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, G — A poor but hopeful boy seeks one of five coveted golden tickets that will send him on a tour of Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory. Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson, Peter Ostrum.
Wizard of Oz, PG — Dorothy is swept away from Kansas to the magical land of Oz by a tornado. She meets many new friends on her way home. Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Burt Lahr, Frank Morgan, Margaret Hamilton, Billie Burke.
The Wretched, NR — A defiant teenage boy, struggling with his parents divorce, faces off with a thousand year old witch posing a the woman next door. John Paul Howard, Piper Curda, Jamison Jones, Azie Tesfai.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.