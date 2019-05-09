May 10-16 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court 541-672-7272
Hustle, PG-13 — Two female scam artists, one low rent and one high class, team up to take down the rotten men who have wronged them. Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Tim Blake Nelson. NEW
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, PG — A boy comes across an intelligent talking Pikachu who seeks to be a detective. Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Bill Nighy, Ken Watanabe, Rita Ora. NEW
Poms, PG-13 — A group of women form a cheerleading squad at their retirement community, proving you are never too old to Bring It. Diane Keaton, Pam Grier, Rhea Perlman, Jacki Weaver, Bruce McGill. NEW
Tolkien, PG-13 — The tale explores the formative years of the orphaned author, as he finds friendship, love, and artistic inspiration among fellow outcasts at school. Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins, Derek Jacobi, Colm Meaney. NEW
Avengers: Endgame, PG-13 — With the universe in ruins, the remaining Avengers assemble once more in an attempt to reverse Thanos’ actions and restore order. Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd, Josh Brolin.
Captain Marvel, PG-13 — Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of an alien war between two races. Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Annette Bening, Djimon Hounsou.
Intruder, PG-13 — A young married couple buy a beautiful house, only to find out the man they purchased from refuses to let go of the property. Dennis Quaid, Meagan Good, Michael Ealy.
Long Shot, R — Fred reunites with his first crush Charlotte, after he is hired to be her speech writer. Now, things become complicated as she begins her bid for the Presidency. Charlize Theron, Seth Rogan, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Bob Odenkirk.
Mustang, R — Roman Coleman, a violent convict, is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation program involving the training of wild mustangs. Matthias Schoenaerts, Connie Britton, Bruce Dern.
Pet Semetary, R — Dr. Creed and his wife relocate to rural Maine with their children, soon finding a mysterious burial ground hidden in the woods near their home. Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, John Lithgow, Jete Laurence.
Shazam, PG-13 — This streetwise fourteen year old foster kid has a superhero within him, it only takes a bit of magic to bring it out. SHAZAM! Zachary Levi, Djimon Hounsou, Mark Strong, Michelle Borth.
Ugly Dolls, PG — The free spirited Ugly Dolls struggle with what it means to be different and what being loved brings to existence. Featuring the voice talents of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Gabriel Iglesias, Emma Roberts.
