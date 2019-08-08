Aug. 9-13 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. Phone: 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
Art of Racing in the Rain, PG — Through his bond with his owner, golden retriever Enzo learns the techniques used to navigate on the race track can also be used to navigate life. Kevin Costner, Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried, Gary Cole. NEW
Dora and the Lost City of Gold, PG — Dora, a teenage explorer, leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery of the lost city of gold. Isabel Moner, Benicio Del Toro, Eva Longoria, Michael Pena, Danny Trejo. NEW
Kitchen, R — The wives of New York gangsters in Hell’s Kitchen in the 1970’s continue to operate their husbands rackets after they are locked up in prison. Elisabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Annabella Sciorra, Common, Domhnall Gleeson. NEW
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, PG-13 — A group of teens face their fears in order to save their lives. Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Dean Norris, Gabriel Rush, Lorraine Toussaint. NEW
Aladdin, PG — A kind hearted street urchin and a power hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their dreams come true. Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari.
Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, PG-13 — Lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber genetically enhanced villain threatens humanity. Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Idris Elba.
Lion King, PG — After the murder of his father, a young lion flees his kingdom only to learn the meaning of responsibility and bravery. Chiwetel Ejiofor, James Earl Jones, John Oliver, Donald Glover, Beyonce.
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, R — A faded actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the final days of Hollywood’s Golden Age (1969). Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Kurt Russell, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Luke Perry.
Spider-Man: Far From Home, PG-13 — Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-man must step up to take on new threats in a world changed forever. Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya.
Toy Story 4, G — When a new toy called “Forkie” joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. Featuring the voice talents of Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keanu Reeves, Keegan Michael Key, Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele.
Yesterday, PG-13 — A struggling musician realizes he is the only person on Earth that can remember the Beatles, after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed. Himesh Patel, Lily James, Sophia Di Martino, Ellise Chappell.
