Aug. 30-Sept. 5 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. Phone: 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
Farewell, PG — A Chinese family discovers their grandmother has only a short time left to live, and schedule a wedding to gather before she dies. Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin. NEW
47 Meters Down: Uncaged, PG-13 — Four teen girls diving in an underwater city soon discover a deadly shark species in the labyrinth of submerged caves. Sistine Rose Stallone, Nia Long, Corinne Foxx, John Corbett.
Angel Has Fallen, R — Secret Service Mike Bannon is framed for the attempted assassination of the President, and must avoid authorities as he tries to unravel the truth. Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Piper Perabo, Tim Blake Nelson, Nick Nolte, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Angry Birds Movie 2, PG — The flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their feud to the next level. Featuring the voice talents of Jason Sudeikis, Bill Hader, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Awkwafina.
Art of Racing in the Rain, PG — Through his bond with his owner, golden retriever Enzo learns the techniques used to navigate on the race track can also be used to navigate life. Kevin Costner, Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried, Gary Cole.
Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, PG-13 — Lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber genetically enhanced villain threatens humanity. Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Idris Elba.
Good Boys, R — Three sixth grade boys ditch school and embark on an epic journey, while accidentally carrying stolen drugs and being hunted by teenage girls. Jacob Tremblay, Keith L Williams, Brady Noon, Millie Davis.
Lion King, PG — After the murder of his father, a young lion flees his kingdom only to learn the meaning of responsibility and bravery. Chiwetel Ejiofor, James Earl Jones, John Oliver, Donald Glover, Beyonce.
Midsommar, R — A young American couple with a relationship on the brink of falling apart are invited to a once in a lifetime summer festival in a remote Swedish village. Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, R — A faded actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the final days of Hollywood’s Golden Age (1969). Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Kurt Russell, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Luke Perry.
Overcomer, PG — High school basketball coach, John Harrison, and his team face an uncertain future when the town’s largest plant closes, leaving many parents unemployed. Alex Kendrick, Shari Rigby, Priscilla C Shirer, Kendrick Cross.
Ready or Not, R — A bride’s wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws require her to take part in a terrifying game. Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Andie MacDowell.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, PG-13 — A group of teens face their fears in order to save their lives. Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Dean Norris, Gabriel Rush, Lorraine Toussaint.
Spider-Man: Far From Home, PG-13 — Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-man must step up to take on new threats in a world changed forever. Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya.
Toy Story 4, G — When a new toy called “Forkie” joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. Featuring the voice talents of Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keanu Reeves, Keegan Michael Key, Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele.
