Feb. 21-27 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
Brahms: The Boy II, PG-13 — After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a life-like doll called Brahms. Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman, Christopher Convery. NEW
Call of the Wild, PG — A sled dog struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon. Harrison Ford, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, Wes Brown. NEW
1917, R — Two British soldiers during WWI are tasked with delivering a message deep into enemy territory. The lives of 1,600 men depend upon their success. Dean Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Colin Firth.
Bad Boys for Life, R — Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride. Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Joe Pantaliano.
Birds of Prey, R — After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett Bell, Rosie Perez, Ewan McGregor.
Dolittle, PG — A physician finds that hc can talk to the animals. Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Jim Broadbent, Michael Sheen, Emma Thompson, Octavia Spencer.
Downhill, R — A married couple is forced to re-evaluate their lives after narrowly escaping an avalanche while on vacation. Julia Louis Dreyfus, Will Ferrell, Miranda Otto.
Fantasy Island, PG-13 — A magical island resort, where dreams come true…be careful what you wish. Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, Michael Rooker, Michael Pena.
Jumanji: The Next Level, PG-13 — The gang is back, but the game has changed. Old favorites return to Jumanji, along with some new help, in an attempt to rescue a friend. Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Danny De Vito, Danny Glover, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Awkwafina, Colin Hanks, Nick Jonas, Ashley Scott.
Parasite, R — A poor family cons their way into becoming the servants of a rich family, but life gets complicated as the deception deepens. Kang Ho Song, Sun Kyun Lee, Yeo Jeong Jo.
The Photograph, PG-13 — A series of intertwining love stories that take place both in the past and the present. LaKeith Stanfield, Issa Rae, Chelsea Peretti, Courtney B. Vance.
Sonic the Hedgehog, PG — A small town police officer helps a fast blue hedgehog to defeat an evil genius. Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Ben Schwartz.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, PG-13 — The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Daisy Ridley, Keri Russell, Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong’o, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega.
