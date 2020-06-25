June 26-July 2 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
Irresistible, R — A Democratic strategist help a veteran run for mayor in a small, conservative Midwest town. Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper. NEW
The Avengers, PG-13 — Earth’s mightiest heroes must come together and learn to fight as a team if they are to defeat Loki and his alien army from enslaving humanity. Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Tom Hiddleston.
Back to the Future, PG — Marty McFly is accidentally sent thirty years into the past in a time traveling DeLorean, invented by eccentric scientist Doc Brown. Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover.
E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, PG — A child summons the courage to help a friendly space alien find a way to get back to his home world. Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace, Peter Coyote, Drew Barrymore.
The Goonies, PG — A group of young misfits called The Goonies discover an ancient map, and set out on an adventure to find lost pirate treasure. Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Marth Plimpton, Joe Pantoliano, Anne Ramsay.
The Greatest Showman, PG — The film tells of the birth of show business, as visionary P.T. Barnum creates a sensation that soon garners worldwide fame. Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams.
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, PG — Harry, Hermione and Ron return for their third year at Hogwarts and are confronted with the mystery of an escaped prisoner that poses a threat to the wizards. Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Alan Rickman, Maggie Smith, Michael Gambon, Gary Oldman, David Thewlis.
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, PG — In 1935, Indiana Jones arrives in India and is asked to find a mystical stone stolen by a secret cult performing human sacrifices and enslavement. Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw, Ke Huy Quan.
The Invisible Man, R — When Cecilia’s abusive husband takes his life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects it is a hoax and she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson Cohen, Aldis Hodge.
Jaws, PG — When a killer shark unleashes chaos in a small beach community, it is up to the sheriff, a marine biologist, and old seafarer to hunt down the beast. Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfus, Robert Shaw, Murray Hamilton, Lorraine Gary.
Jurassic Park, PG-13 — A paleontologist visiting a nearly completed theme park must protect two children after a power outage allows cloned dinosaurs to run loose. Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough.
Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, PG-13 — A meek Hobbit from the Shire and his companions continue their journey to destroy the powerful One Ring before Sauron claims it. Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Orlando Bloom, Ian McKellen, Christopher Lee, Ian Holm, Sean Bean, Cate Blanchett.
The Notebook, PG-13 — A poor yet passionate young man falls in love with a rich young woman, but they are soon separated by their social distances. Rachel McAdams, Ryan Gosling, Gena Rowlands, James Garner.
Trolls World Tour, PG — Queen Poppy and her friends try to save all trolls from a takeover by the Queen of Hard Rock. Featuring the voice talents of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Sam Rockwell, Kelly Clarkson.
True Grit, PG-13 — A stubborn teenager enlists the help of a tough U.S. Marshal to track down her father’s killer. Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, Josh Brolin, Hailee Steinfeld.
Zootopia, PG — In a city of anthropomorphic animals, a rookie bunny cop and a con artist fox must work together to solve a dark conspiracy. Featuring the voice talents of Jason Bateman, Ginnifer Goodwin, Idris Elba, Tommy Chong, J.K. Simmons.
