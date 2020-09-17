Sept. 18-24 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
Alone, R — A writer seeks peace and solitude in the countryside in an attempt to recover from tragedy and finish her book. However, as the welcoming country house turns into a living hell, she soon realizes that her inner demons are not the worst of her problems. Elizabeth Arends, Sara Anne, Albina Katsman.
Bill & Ted Face the Music, PG-13 — Once told they’d save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, two would-be rockers from San Dimas, California find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny. Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Kristen Schaal.
The Broken Hearts Gallery, PG-13 — After a break up, a young woman decides to start a gallery where people can leave trinkets from past relationships. Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar
Fatima, PG-13 — Based on historical events, three young shepherds in Fátima, Portugal, report visions of the Virgin Mary, inspiring believers and angering officials of the Church and the government, who try to force them to recant their story. Joaquim de Almeida, Goran Visnjic, Stephanie Gil.
Infidel, R — An American man is kidnapped after a friend invites him to Cairo to speak out about recent militant uprisings. His wife heads to the city after hearing the news, determined to get him back. Jim Caviezel, Claudia Karvan, Hal Ozsan.
The Nest, R — Life for an entrepreneur and his American family begin to take a twisted turn after moving into an English country manor. Jude Law, Carrie Coon, Anne Reid.
The New Mutants, PG-13 — Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki.
The Secrets We Keep, R — In post-WWII America, a woman, rebuilding her life in the suburbs with her husband, kidnaps her neighbor and seeks vengeance for the heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her. Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman, Chris Messina.
Tenet, PG-13 — Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki.
Unhinged, R — After a confrontation with an unstable man at an intersection, a woman becomes the target of his rage. Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson.
