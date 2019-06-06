June 7-13 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. Phone: 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
Dark Phoenix, PG-13 — Jean Grey begins to develop that corrupt and turn her into Dark Phoenix. This leaves the other X-Men in a quandry. Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jessica Chastain, Nicholas Hoult. NEW
Secret Life of Pets 2, PG — Continuing the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives when the owner’s aren’t around. Featuring the voice talents of Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, Harrison Ford, Eric Stonestreet, Tiffany Haddish, Lake Bell. NEW
Aladdin, PG — A kind hearted street urchin and a power hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their dreams come true. Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari.
Avengers: Endgame, PG-13 — With the universe in ruins, the remaining Avengers assemble once more in an attempt to reverse Thanos’ actions and restore order. Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd, Josh Brolin.
Brightburn, R — A child from another planet crash lands on Earth. Rather than become a hero to mankind, he becomes something far more sinister. Elizabeth Banks, Jackson A. Dunn, David Denman, Jennifer Holland.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters, PG-13 — The Monarch Agency faces off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the Godzilla, Rodan, Mothra and King Ghidorah. Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Ken Watanabe, Ziyi Zhang, Bradley Whitford, O’Shea Jackson Jr.
Hustle, PG-13 — Two female scam artists, one low rent and one high class, team up to take down the rotten men who have wronged them. Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Tim Blake Nelson.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, R — Super assassin, John Wick, is on the run after killing a member of the assassin’s guild. Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne.
Ma, R — A lonely woman befriends a group of teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Yet, their hosts intentions may be questionable. Octavia Spencer, Juliette Lewis, Diana Silvers, McKaley Miller.
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, PG — A boy comes across an intelligent talking Pikachu who seeks to be a detective. Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Bill Nighy, Ken Watanabe, Rita Ora.
Rocketman, R — A musical fantasy about the fantastical human story of Elton John’s breakthrough years. Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Richard Madden.
