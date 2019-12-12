Dec. 13-19 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
Black Christmas, PG-13 — A group of female students are stalked by a stranger during their Christmas break. This is until the sorority pledges realize it is part of a college conspiracy. Imogen Poots, Brittany O’Grady, Lily Donoghue, Aleyse Shannon, Cary Elwes. NEW
Jumanji: The Next Level, PG-13 — The gang is back, but the game has changed. Old favorites return to Jumanji, along with some new help, in an attempt to rescue a friend. Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Danny De Vito, Danny Glover, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Awkwafina, Colin Hanks, Nick Jonas, Ashley Scott. NEW
Richard Jewell, R — Security guard Richard Jewell saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is vilified by the press as a terrorist. Paul Walter Hauser, Olivia Wilde, Kathy Bates, Sam Rockwell, Jon Hamm. NEW
Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, PG — Based upon the true story of a real life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. Tom Hanks, Chris Cooper, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson.
Dark Waters, PG-13 — A corporate defense attorney takes on an environmental lawsuit against a chemical company that exposes a lengthy history of pollution. Anne Hathaway, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Robbins, Bill Pullman, Mare Winningham.
Ford v. Ferrari, PG-13 — American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary car, and challenge Ferrari in the 1966 Le Mans. Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Caitrioni Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Noah Jupe.
Frozen II, PG — Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient autumn bound forest in an enchanted land to find help in saving the kingdom. Featuring the voice talents of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Evan Rachel Wood, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad.
Knives Out, PG-13 — A detective investigates the death of a wealthy patriarch in an eccentric, combative family, where suspicious circumstances are present. Daniel Craig, Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Luke Evans, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Ana de Armas, Frank Oz.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, PG — Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials. Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple.
Midway, PG-13 — The story of the Battle of Midway, as told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it. Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Woody Harrelson, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas.
Playing With Fire, PG — A crew of rugged firefighters meet their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious children. John Cena, Keegan Michael Key, Judy Greer, John Leguizamo, Dennis Haysbert.
Playmobil: The Movie, PG — A top secret organization has caused citizens from different lands to vanish into thin air. Agent Rex Dasher sets out to rescue them. Featuring the voice talents of Daniel Radcliffe, Kenan Thompson, Anya Taylor Joy, Meghan Trainor.
