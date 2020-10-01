Oct. 2-8 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
12 Hour Shift, R — Bodies start to pile up when a drug-user nurse and her cousin try to find a replacement kidney for an organ trafficker. Angela Bettis, David Arquette, Chloe Farnworth.
Alone, R — A writer seeks peace and solitude in the countryside in an attempt to recover from tragedy and finish her book. However, as the welcoming country house turns into a living hell, she soon realizes that her inner demons are not the worst of her problems. Elizabeth Arends, Sara Anne, Albina Katsman.
Ava, R — Ava is a deadly assassin who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe specializing in high profile hits. When a job goes dangerously wrong she is forced to fight for her own survival. Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Common.
The Broken Hearts Gallery, PG-13 — After a break up, a young woman decides to start a gallery where people can leave trinkets from past relationships. Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar.
The Dark Divide, NR — Based on the story of renowned butterfly expert Robert Pyle (David Cross) who embarked on a life-changing trek through one of America’s most important unprotected wildlands in the summer of 1995. David Cross, Debra Messing, David Koechner.
Hocus Pocus, PG — A curious youngster moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz.
Infidel, R — An American man is kidnapped after a friend invites him to Cairo to speak out about recent militant uprisings. His wife heads to the city after hearing the news, determined to get him back. Jim Caviezel, Claudia Karvan, Hal Ozsan.
Kajillionaire, R — A woman’s life is turned upside down when her criminal parents invite an outsider to join them on a major heist they’re planning. Evan Rachel Wood, Mark Ivanir, Gina Rodriguez.
The New Mutants, PG-13 — Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki.
Possessor Uncut, R — Possessor follows an agent who works for a secretive organization that uses brain-implant technology to inhabit other people’s bodies, ultimately driving them to commit assassinations for high-paying clients. Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott, Jennifer Jason Leigh.
Shortcut, PG-13 — A mysterious creature terrorizes five teenage friends after their bus takes a shortcut on a desolate road in the wild. Zak Sutcliffe, Jack Kane, Andrei Claude.
Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back, PG — After the Rebels are brutally overpowered by the Empire on the ice planet Hoth, Luke Skywalker begins Jedi training with Yoda, while his friends are pursued by Darth Vader and a bounty hunter named Boba Fett all over the galaxy. Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher.
Tenet, PG-13 — Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki.
Unhinged, R — After a confrontation with an unstable man at an intersection, a woman becomes the target of his rage. Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.