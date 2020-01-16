Jan. 17-23 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
Bad Boys for Life, R — Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride. Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Joe Pantaliano. NEW
Dolittle, PG — A physician finds that hc can talk to the animals. Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Jim Broadbent, Michael Sheen, Emma Thompson, Octavia Spencer. NEW
1917, R — Two British soldiers during WWI are tasked with delivering a message deep into enemy territory. The lives of 1,600 men depend upon their success. Dean Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Colin Firth.
Frozen II, PG — Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient autumn bound forest in an enchanted land to find help in saving the kingdom. Featuring the voice talents of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Evan Rachel Wood, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad.
Frozen II Sing Along, PG — Sing along as Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient autumn bound forest in an enchanted land to find help in saving the kingdom. Featuring the voice talents of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Evan Rachel Wood, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad
Grudge, R — A house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death. Tara Westwood, Junko Bailey, Zoe Fish, Demian Bichir, John Cho.
Jumanji: The Next Level, PG-13 — The gang is back, but the game has changed. Old favorites return to Jumanji, along with some new help, in an attempt to rescue a friend. Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Danny De Vito, Danny Glover, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Awkwafina, Colin Hanks, Nick Jonas, Ashley Scott.
Just Mercy, PG-13 — World renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson, Tim Blake Nelson, O’Shea Jackson Jr.
Knives Out, PG-13 — A detective investigates the death of a wealthy patriarch in an eccentric, combative family, where suspicious circumstances are present. Daniel Craig, Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Luke Evans, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Ana de Armas, Frank Oz.
Like a Boss, R — Two friends with very different ideals start a beauty company together. One leans toward practicality, while the other yearns for a lavish lifestyle. Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayak, Jennifer Coolidge, Ari Graynor.
Little Women, PG — For women come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, Bob Odenkirk, Chris Cooper.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, PG-13 — The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Daisy Ridley, Keri Russell, Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong’o, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega.
Underwater, PG-13 — A crew of aquatic researches struggle to reach safety after an earthquake devastates their underwater laboratory, and a new life form is encountered. Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.