April 19-25 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 N.W. Hughwood Court 541-672-7272.
Breakthrough, PG — When her 14 year old son drowns in a lake, a faithful mother prays for him to be brought back from the brink of death and be healed. Chrissy Metz, Topher Grace, Josh Lucas, Dennis Haysbert. NEW
Curse of the La Llorona, R — Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker is drawn into supernatural realm with her own family. Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velasquez. NEW
Penguins, G — The story of Steve, an Adelie penguin, on a quest to find a life partner, start a new family, and make a friend named Wuzzo, an Emperor Penguin. Narrated by Ed Helms. NEW
After, PG-13 — A young woman falls for a man with a dark secret, and the two begin a rocky relationship. Selma Blair, Jennifer Beals, Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Peter Gallagher.
Best of Enemies, PG-13 — Civil Rights activist Ann Atwater faces off against C.P. Ellis, Exalted Cyclops of the Klu Klux Klan over school integration in 1971 North Carolina. Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell, Wes Bentley, Bruce McGill, Anne Heche.
Captain Marvel, PG-13 — Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of an alien war between two races. Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Annette Bening, Djimon Hounsou.
Dumbo, PG — A young elephant, whose oversize ears allow him to fly, helps save a struggling circus. Yet there is a darkness lurking beneath the veneer of their plans. Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Michael Keaton, Eva Green, Alan Arkin.
Hellboy, R — Caught between the worlds of the supernatural and the human, Hellboy must battle an ancient sorceress bent on revenge. David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Brian Gleeson, Ian McShane.
Little, PG-13 — A woman is transformed into her younger self at a point in her life when the pressures of adulthood are to difficult to bear. Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Marsai Martin, Justin Hartley, Tracee Ellis Ross.
Missing Link, PG — Mr. Link hires an explorer, Sir Lionel Frost, to find his long lost relatives in the Shangri La. Featuring the voice talents of Zach Galifianakis, Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Emma Thompson.
Pet Semetary, R — Dr. Creed and his wife relocate to rural Maine with their children, soon finding a mysterious burial ground hidden in the woods near their home. Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, John Lithgow, Jete Laurence.
Shazam, PG-13 — This streetwise fourteen year old foster kid has a superhero within him, it only takes a bit of magic to bring it out. SHAZAM! Zachary Levi, Djimon Hounsou, Mark Strong, Michelle Borth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.