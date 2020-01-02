Jan. 3-9 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
Bombshell, R — A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Allison Janney, Malcolm McDowell, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton. NEW
Grudge, R — A house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death. Tara Westwood, Junko Bailey, Zoe Fish, Demian Bichir, John Cho. NEW
CATS, PG — A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, Francesca Hayward, Ray Winstone.
Frozen II, PG — Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient autumn bound forest in an enchanted land to find help in saving the kingdom. Featuring the voice talents of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Evan Rachel Wood, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad.
Jumanji: The Next Level, PG-13 — The gang is back, but the game has changed. Old favorites return to Jumanji, along with some new help, in an attempt to rescue a friend. Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Danny De Vito, Danny Glover, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Awkwafina, Colin Hanks, Nick Jonas, Ashley Scott.
Knives Out, PG-13 — A detective investigates the death of a wealthy patriarch in an eccentric, combative family, where suspicious circumstances are present. Daniel Craig, Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Luke Evans, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Ana de Armas, Frank Oz.
Little Women, PG — For women come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, Bob Odenkirk, Chris Cooper.
Richard Jewell, R — Security guard Richard Jewell saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is vilified by the press as a terrorist. Paul Walter Hauser, Olivia Wilde, Kathy Bates, Sam Rockwell, Jon Hamm.
Spies in Disguise, PG — When the world’s best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world. Featuring the voice talents of Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, PG-13 — The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Daisy Ridley, Keri Russell, Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong’o, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega.
Uncut Gems, R — A charismatic New York jeweler makes a series of high stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. Adam Sandler, Idina Menzel, Kevin Garnett, Julia Fox, Eric Bogosian.
