March 29 to April 4 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 N.W. Hughwood Court 541-672-7272.
Dumbo, PG — A young elephant, whose oversize ears allow him to fly, helps save a struggling circus. Yet there is a darkness lurking beneath the veneer of their plans. Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Michael Keaton, Eva Green, Alan Arkin. NEW
Gloria Bell, R — A free spirited woman in her fifties seeks out love at L.A. dance clubs. Julianne Moore, John Turturro, Michael Cera, Sean Astin, Rita Wilson, Brad Garrett. NEW
Hotel Mumbai, R — The true story of the Taj Motel terrorist attack in Mumbai. Dev Patel, Amandeep Singh, Alex Pinder, Nazanin Boniadi, Armie Hammer, Jason Isaacs. NEW
Unplanned, R — As one of the youngest Planned Parenthood directors, Abby Johnson was involved in upwards of 22.000 abortions and counseled countless women. Ashley Bratcher, Brooks Ryan, Jared Lotz. NEW
Alita Battle Angel, PG-13 — The story of a young woman’s journey to discover who she is and fight to change the world. Rosa Salazar, Mahershala Ali, Jennifer Connelly, Michelle Rodriguez, Christoph Waltz.
Captain Marvel, PG-13 — Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of an alien war between two races. Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Annette Bening, Djimon Hounsou.
Five Feet Apart, PG-13 — A pair of teenagers with life threatening illnesses meet in a hospital and fall in love. Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse, Claire Forlani.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, PG — Hiccup discovers that Toothless isn’t the only Night Fury, but must find the Hidden World, a dragon Utopia, to protect them from harm. Featuring the voice talents of Jay Baruchel, America Ferrara, F. Murray Abraham, Craig Ferguson, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler.
Us, R — A family’s serenity turns to chaos when a group of doppelgangers begins to terrorize them. Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss.
Wonder Park, PG — Wonder Park is the story of a magnificent amusement park, where the imagination of a creative girl named June comes to life. Featuring the voice talents of Jennifer Garner, Kenan Thompson, Mila Kunis, Brianna Denski, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver.
