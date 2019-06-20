June 21-25 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. Phone: 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
Anna, R — Beneath Anna Poliatova’s striking beauty lies a secret that will reveal her ability to become one of the world’s most feared assassins. Sasha Luss, Helen Mirren, Cillian Murphy. NEW
Child’s Play, R — A mother gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of it’s more sinister nature. Aubrey Plaza, Mark Hamill, Gabriel Bateman, Tim Matheson. NEW
Toy Story 4, G — When a new toy called “Forkie” joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. Featuring the voice talents of Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keanu Reeves, Keegan Michael Key, Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele. NEW
Aladdin, PG — A kind hearted street urchin and a power hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their dreams come true. Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari.
Avengers: Endgame, PG-13 — With the universe in ruins, the remaining Avengers assemble once more in an attempt to reverse Thanos’ actions and restore order. Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd, Josh Brolin.
Dark Phoenix, PG-13 — Jean Grey begins to develop that corrupt and turn her into Dark Phoenix. This leaves the other X-Men in a quandry. Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jessica Chastain, Nicholas Hoult.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters, PG-13 — The Monarch Agency faces off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the Godzilla, Rodan, Mothra and King Ghidorah. Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Ken Watanabe, Ziyi Zhang, Bradley Whitford, O’Shea Jackson Jr.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, R — Super assassin, John Wick, is on the run after killing a member of the assassin’s guild. Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne.
Late Night, R — A late night talk show host is in jeoppardy of losing her long running show. Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, John Lithgow.
Men in Black: International, PG-13 — A mole has been discovered in the Men in Black organization. Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Emma Thompson.
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, PG — A boy comes across an intelligent talking Pikachu who seeks to be a detective. Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Bill Nighy, Ken Watanabe, Rita Ora.
Rocketman, R — A musical fantasy about the fantastical human story of Elton John’s breakthrough years. Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Richard Madden.
Secret Life of Pets 2, PG — Continuing the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives when the owner’s aren’t around. Featuring the voice talents of Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, Harrison Ford, Eric Stonestreet, Tiffany Haddish, Lake Bell.
Shaft, R — John Shaft Jr. enlists his family to help uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death. Samuel L. Jackson, Richard Roundtree, Jessie T. Usher.
