May 24-30 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court 541-672-7272
Aladdin, PG — A kind hearted street urchin and a power hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their dreams come true. Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari. NEW
Booksmart, R — On the eve of high school graduation, two academic superstars realize they should have worked less and played more, trying to fit years of fun into one night. Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jason Sudeikis, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte. NEW
Brightburn, R — A child from another planet crash lands on Earth. Rather than become a hero to mankind, he becomes something far more sinister. Elizabeth Banks, Jackson A. Dunn, David Denman, Jennifer Holland. NEW
A Dog’s Journey, PG — A dog finds meaning in his own existence through the humans that he meets. Marg Helgenberger, Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad.
Avengers: Endgame, PG-13 — With the universe in ruins, the remaining Avengers assemble once more in an attempt to reverse Thanos’ actions and restore order. Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd, Josh Brolin.
Captain Marvel, PG-13 — Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of an alien war between two races. Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Annette Bening, Djimon Hounsou.
Hustle, PG-13 — Two female scam artists, one low rent and one high class, team up to take down the rotten men who have wronged them. Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Tim Blake Nelson.
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, R — Super assassin, John Wick, is on the run after killing a member of the assassin’s guild. Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne.
Long Shot, R — Fred reunites with his first crush Charlotte, after he is hired to be her speech writer. Now, things become complicated as she begins her bid for the Presidency. Charlize Theron, Seth Rogan, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Bob Odenkirk.
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, PG — A boy comes across an intelligent talking Pikachu who seeks to be a detective. Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Bill Nighy, Ken Watanabe, Rita Ora.
Sun is Also a Star, PG-13 — A teenager finds love at a difficult stage in her life. Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton, Keong Sim.
