May 3-9 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court 541-672-7272
Intruder, PG-13 — A young married couple buy a beautiful house, only to find out the man they purchased from refuses to let go of the property. Dennis Quaid, Meagan Good, Michael Ealy. NEW
Long Shot, R — Fred reunites with his first crush Charlotte, after he is hired to be her speech writer. Now, things become complicated as she begins her bid for the Presidency. Charlize Theron, Seth Rogan, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Bob Odenkirk. NEW
Ugly Dolls, PG — The free spirited Ugly Dolls struggle with what it means to be different and what being loved brings to existence. Featuring the voice talents of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Gabriel Iglesias, Emma Roberts. NEW
Avengers: Endgame, PG-13 — With the universe in ruins, the remaining Avengers assemble once more in an attempt to reverse Thanos’ actions and restore order. Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd, Josh Brolin.
Breakthrough, PG — When her 14 year old son drowns in a lake, a faithful mother prays for him to be brought back from the brink of death and be healed. Chrissy Metz, Topher Grace, Josh Lucas, Dennis Haysbert.
Captain Marvel, PG-13 — Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of an alien war between two races. Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Annette Bening, Djimon Hounsou.
Curse of the La Llorona, R — Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker is drawn into supernatural realm with her own family. Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velasquez.
Dumbo, PG — A young elephant, whose oversize ears allow him to fly, helps save a struggling circus. Yet there is a darkness lurking beneath the veneer of their plans. Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Michael Keaton, Eva Green, Alan Arkin.
Mustang, R — Roman Coleman, a violent convict, is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation program involving the training of wild mustangs. Matthias Schoenaerts, Connie Britton, Bruce Dern.
Pet Semetary, R — Dr. Creed and his wife relocate to rural Maine with their children, soon finding a mysterious burial ground hidden in the woods near their home. Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, John Lithgow, Jete Laurence.
Shazam, PG-13 — This streetwise fourteen year old foster kid has a superhero within him, it only takes a bit of magic to bring it out. SHAZAM! Zachary Levi, Djimon Hounsou, Mark Strong, Michelle Borth.
