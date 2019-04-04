April 5 to April 11 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 N.W. Hughwood Court 541-672-7272.
Aftermath, R — Post WWII, a British colonel and his wife are assigned to live in Hamburg during reconstruction, but tensions arise with the previous owner of their home. Keira Knightley, Jason Clarke, Alexander Skarsgard. NEW
Beach Bum, R — A rebellious stoner named Moondog lives life by his own rules. Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher, Martin Lawrence, Zac Eftron, Jonah Hill. NEW
Best of Enemies, PG-13 — Civil Rights activist Ann Atwater faces off against C.P. Ellis, Exalted Cyclops of the Klu Klux Klan over school integration in 1971 North Carolina. Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell, Wes Bentley, Bruce McGill, Anne Heche. NEW
Pet Semetary, R — Dr. Creed and his wife relocate to rural Maine with their children, soon finding a mysterious burial ground hidden in the woods near their home. Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, John Lithgow, Jete Laurence. NEW
Shazam, PG-13 — This streetwise fourteen year old foster kid has a superhero within him, it only takes a bit of magic to bring it out. SHAZAM! Zachary Levi, Djimon Hounsou, Mark Strong, Michelle Borth. NEW
Captain Marvel, PG-13 — Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of an alien war between two races. Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Annette Bening, Djimon Hounsou.
Dumbo, PG — A young elephant, whose oversize ears allow him to fly, helps save a struggling circus. Yet there is a darkness lurking beneath the veneer of their plans. Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Michael Keaton, Eva Green, Alan Arkin.
Five Feet Apart, PG-13 — A pair of teenagers with life threatening illnesses meet in a hospital and fall in love. Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse, Claire Forlani.
Gloria Bell, R — A free spirited woman in her fifties seeks out love at L.A. dance clubs. Julianne Moore, John Turturro, Michael Cera, Sean Astin, Rita Wilson, Brad Garrett.
Hotel Mumbai, R — The true story of the Taj Motel terrorist attack in Mumbai. Dev Patel, Amandeep Singh, Alex Pinder, Nazanin Boniadi, Armie Hammer, Jason Isaacs.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, PG — Hiccup discovers that Toothless isn’t the only Night Fury, but must find the Hidden World, a dragon Utopia, to protect them from harm. Featuring the voice talents of Jay Baruchel, America Ferrara, F. Murray Abraham, Craig Ferguson, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler.
Unplanned, R — As one of the youngest Planned Parenthood directors, Abby Johnson was involved in upwards of 22.000 abortions and counseled countless women. Ashley Bratcher, Brooks Ryan, Jared Lotz.
Us, R — A family’s serenity turns to chaos when a group of doppelgangers begins to terrorize them. Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss.
Wonder Park, PG — Wonder Park is the story of a magnificent amusement park, where the imagination of a creative girl named June comes to life. Featuring the voice talents of Jennifer Garner, Kenan Thompson, Mila Kunis, Brianna Denski, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver.
