April 12-18 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 N.W. Hughwood Court 541-672-7272.
After, PG-13 — A young woman falls for a man with a dark secret, and the two begin a rocky relationship. Selma Blair, Jennifer Beals, Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Peter Gallagher. NEW
Hellboy, R — Caught between the worlds of the supernatural and the human, Hellboy must battle an ancient sorceress bent on revenge. David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Brian Gleeson, Ian McShane. NEW
Little, PG-13 — A woman is transformed into her younger self at a point in her life when the pressures of adulthood are to difficult to bear. Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Marsai Martin, Justin Hartley, Tracee Ellis Ross. NEW
Missing Link, PG — Mr. Link hires an explorer, Sir Lionel Frost, to find his long lost relatives in the Shangri La. Featuring the voice talents of Zach Galifianakis, Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Emma Thompson. NEW
Beach Bum, R — A rebellious stoner named Moondog lives life by his own rules. Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher, Martin Lawrence, Zac Eftron, Jonah Hill.
Best of Enemies, PG-13 — Civil Rights activist Ann Atwater faces off against C.P. Ellis, Exalted Cyclops of the Klu Klux Klan over school integration in 1971 North Carolina. Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell, Wes Bentley, Bruce McGill, Anne Heche.
Captain Marvel, PG-13 — Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of an alien war between two races. Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Annette Bening, Djimon Hounsou.
Dumbo, PG — A young elephant, whose oversize ears allow him to fly, helps save a struggling circus. Yet there is a darkness lurking beneath the veneer of their plans. Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Michael Keaton, Eva Green, Alan Arkin.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, PG — Hiccup discovers that Toothless isn’t the only Night Fury, but must find the Hidden World, a dragon Utopia, to protect them from harm. Featuring the voice talents of Jay Baruchel, America Ferrara, F. Murray Abraham, Craig Ferguson, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler.
Pet Semetary, R — Dr. Creed and his wife relocate to rural Maine with their children, soon finding a mysterious burial ground hidden in the woods near their home. Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, John Lithgow, Jete Laurence.
Shazam, PG-13 — This streetwise fourteen year old foster kid has a superhero within him, it only takes a bit of magic to bring it out. SHAZAM! Zachary Levi, Djimon Hounsou, Mark Strong, Michelle Borth.
Unplanned, R — As one of the youngest Planned Parenthood directors, Abby Johnson was involved in upwards of 22.000 abortions and counseled countless women. Ashley Bratcher, Brooks Ryan, Jared Lotz.
Us, R — A family’s serenity turns to chaos when a group of doppelgangers begins to terrorize them. Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss.
Wonder Park, PG — Wonder Park is the story of a magnificent amusement park, where the imagination of a creative girl named June comes to life. Featuring the voice talents of Jennifer Garner, Kenan Thompson, Mila Kunis, Brianna Denski, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver.
