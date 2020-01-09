Jan. 10-16 Roseburg Cinemas, 1750 NW Hughwood Court. 541-672-7272. www.roseburgcinemas.com
1917, R — Two British soldiers during WWI are tasked with delivering a message deep into enemy territory. The lives of 1,600 men depend upon their success. Dean Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Colin Firth. NEW
Just Mercy, PG-13 — World renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson, Tim Blake Nelson, O’Shea Jackson Jr. NEW
Like a Boss, R — Two friends with very different ideals start a beauty company together. One leans toward practicality, while the other yearns for a lavish lifestyle. Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayak, Jennifer Coolidge, Ari Graynor. NEW
Underwater, PG-13 — A crew of aquatic researches struggle to reach safety after an earthquake devastates their underwater laboratory, and a new life form is encountered. Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick. NEW
Frozen II, PG — Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient autumn bound forest in an enchanted land to find help in saving the kingdom. Featuring the voice talents of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Evan Rachel Wood, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad.
Grudge, R — A house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death. Tara Westwood, Junko Bailey, Zoe Fish, Demian Bichir, John Cho.
Knives Out, PG-13 — A detective investigates the death of a wealthy patriarch in an eccentric, combative family, where suspicious circumstances are present. Daniel Craig, Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Luke Evans, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Ana de Armas, Frank Oz.
Little Women, PG — For women come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, Bob Odenkirk, Chris Cooper.
Spies in Disguise, PG — When the world’s best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world. Featuring the voice talents of Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, PG-13 — The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Daisy Ridley, Keri Russell, Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong’o, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega.
