When watching a horror film, it can sometimes be easy to predict the next steps of the movie. The main characters face perils you’ve seen hundreds of times before, the sequence of events feels all too familiar and you leave the theater disappointed after feeling like you’ve seen nothing new or fresh.
For all of its faults, ‘“Barbarian” does one thing right — you’ll never guess where it’s headed.
Director Zach Cregger’s feature length debut is a creative, funny and very entertaining low-budget horror flick that uses a unique narrative structure to keep you guessing.
The film opens with our main character, Tess, played by Georgina Campbell, checking into her Detriot Airbnb to discover that it’s also occupied by another renter, Keith, played by Bill Skarsgård. The two form a bond over the course of a long night, in what almost feels like a premise from a romantic comedy — but the events that transpire during the rest of the film are far from romantic.
The movie never really lets up the sense of humor, though. Throughout the film, even as the events get increasingly horrific, the admittedly ridiculous and over the top nature of the premise keeps things relatively light.
The technical elements were mostly serviceable, with decent cinematography, music and editing, but the strength lies in the script — it takes turns that are truly unexpected and trusts the audience to go along for the ride.
Unfortunately, the themes the film attempts to introduce — violence against women, the decline of American cities during the Reagan administration and treatment of women who accuse others of sexual assault — never are fully explored and seem to be introduced only to be forgotten by the time the film ends.
If there’s one word that can describe “Barbarian,” it’d be a simple one: fun. It feels like an old B-movie, with a small budget and creative premise that ends up being a solid, entertaining summer movie that most people will enjoy. It’s far from perfect, but if you’re looking for a fun night at the movies right now, you can’t do much better than “Barbarian.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.