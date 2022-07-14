Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” holds nothing back — for better or worse.
When most people imagine a biopic, the first thing that comes to mind is likely something dull, predictable, uninteresting, by the books. “Elvis” is the opposite — even if it doesn’t always work.
“Elvis” shows the rise and fall of one of the most famous musicians in history, Elvis Presley, from his early childhood in Mississippi and Tennessee, to his eventual death at 42. The film explores themes such as fame, self-destruction, the exploitation of Black art, and media obsession, yet doesn’t sink its teeth deep enough into any of these to make the film much more than a rather basic retelling of Presley’s life.
What isn’t basic, however, is the film’s style. From the very first frame, it’s almost as if Baz Luhrmann (director of “Romeo + Juliet,” “Moulin Rouge!” and “The Great Gatsby”) is in a boxing match with the audience. Nothing is as it should be. Every cut is a right hook, every transition an uppercut, and the sensory assault never lets up for the entirety of its 2 hour and 39-minute runtime.
The jarring, nonsensical editing style is so abrasive and ridiculous that it almost becomes endearing. Text morphs on the screen out of buildings and landscapes, the camera flies in and out of character’s eyes, while wild zooms and pans reveal Vegas casinos, Tennessee small towns and Beale Street music clubs. The hyperactive, juvenile nature of the filmmaking lends a strong sense of energy and creativity, but makes it difficult to take any part of the story very seriously.
The film takes generous inspiration from Milos Forman’s classic 1984 film “Amadeus,” one which also features a troubled musician and a powerful managerial figure in his life trying to take advantage of him. Instead of Antonio Salieri, however, this film’s antagonist is Elvis’ conniving manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks. Hanks’ performance leaves much to be desired, his typical charisma and character are lacking here, making his role as Parker fairly one note and uninteresting.
While most of the cast is similarly mediocre, Austin Butler shines as Elvis Presley, giving a nuanced, fascinating performance that’s hard to take your eyes off of. Brimming with emotion and relentless energy in every scene, he’s certainly one of the highlights of the film.
Mandy Walker’s cinematography is also a highlight, with inventive angles, beautiful lighting, and wild, distinct movements keeping the film visually interesting throughout.
The film truly shines when the focus is on the music. Every scene with a musical performance radiates electricity, Luhrmann’s eclectic and glamorous style is simmering with every quick zoom and wild cut. It really sells how radical Presley’s music was at the time – older recordings of Elvis’ music seem tame today, but the film is able to show the raw, dynamic energy that he was able to bring to the stage, and why it was so controversial for its time.
It’s fascinating that the film’s biggest successes and biggest failures both lie in its uniqueness. The problem lies in the energy level – simple conversations are edited and filmed in the same breakneck pace as the uninhibited, lavish musical numbers. The film suffocates you, holding your head below the water, not allowing you a single breath through the very extensive runtime.
Yet despite this, it’s hard to argue against a movie like “Elvis.” Nowadays, how often do we see a film so uniquely made, so unwilling to stick to traditional style? Not everything works – in fact, almost nothing does – but the brazenness of Luhrmann’s filmmaking makes it admirable, charming – and certainly worth a watch.
