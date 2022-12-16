WINCHESTER — Spiderking Studios, a film production company based in Douglas County, premiered its newest film, ‘Trial by Fire’, Wednesday night at the Whipple Fine Arts center at Umpqua Community College.
The film follows William Reymond, an army veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. After having a falling out with his romantic partner, he visits a therapist, who recommends he tries acting in theater, as a way of expressing the negative energy he’s built up in his head. With Anthony, the theater director, as his mentor, the film follows his work toward a path of recovery.
Jake Tranter, the film’s writer and director, who also plays the lead character, said that the film was about a veteran, but is really made for anybody who is struggling through a battle.
“With our past projects, they’ve kind of been fun,” Tranter said. “We’ve done slashers, action flicks, stuff like that. But this one is a really heartfelt drama. It’s a beautiful story.”
"Trial by Fire" is Tranter’s fourth feature length film with Spiderking Studios, the production company he is the president and CEO of. He’s a veteran himself, and served as an infantryman in the U.S. Army after graduating from Roseburg High School in 2018.
Andrew Laniohan, the film’s co-director, said Tranter originally came up with the idea for the film years ago, but it wasn’t until earlier this year that the production process finally began. Now, after years of preparation, the two were excited to finally see the film premiere to an audience.
“I always love getting my ‘baby’ out there for the world to see,” Tranter said. “Premiere night is always the most magical night, because that’s the night that everyone’s looking forward to, the first eyes on the projects.”
“I’m excited to have people receive the message,” Laniohan said. “It’s such a beautiful message, to start the conversation. Stop making mental health a stigma, the brain is an organ, it can get sick like any other one.”
The film clearly has lots of passion behind it — the actors are dedicated, with Tranter and Laniohan both performing well in their roles. Zoey Harris-Hicks also shines in her role as Olivia Dale, William Reymond’s romantic partner.
For a film shot in only 13 days over the summer, it’s quite long — just over 2 hours — and some scenes, especially montages, can drag. But most of the film goes by surprisingly quick, with a steady pace rarely found in micro-budget films of its kind.
The film also uses many locations from across Douglas County, including various local businesses, making it feel authentic and lived-in.
However, some of the technical aspects of the film felt lacking, especially the blocking and cinematography — many dialogue scenes were filmed in shot-reverse-shot style, but with only two unchanging angles, making some conversations seem long and stilted.
Even with some minor issues, however, it’s clear that the entire team behind "Trial by Fire" was fully dedicated to the project. For a production company this small, in a town of this size, making a feature film — two hours long, no less — is an impressive feat. Making one that feels authentic and passionate is even more so, and "Trial by Fire" is able to pull that off.
Tranter hopes to eventually submit "Trial by Fire" to film festivals and pursue distribution on Amazon Prime. He’s a young, passionate filmmaker, and it will be exciting to see what he and Spiderking Studios are able to pull off next.
"Trial by Fire" will be shown two more times this month; at 7 p.m. Friday at the Radio Days “Theater of the Mind” Museum in Sutherlin, and at 6 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Grand Victorian Theatre in Myrtle Creek. Tickets can be purchased online at spiderkingstudios.com.
