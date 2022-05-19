How does one fit 37 plays, 154 sonnets and 1,122 characters into one single production?
With comedy, of course.
That’s what guests can expect when “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged” comes to Umpqua Community College Centerstage Theatre starting Friday.
“The premise is these guys just showed up at the theater to do all of Shakespeare’s plays. It’s part them performing the play and part the experience of them performing the play,” said UCC Director of Theatre Christina Allaback. “This is the author’s interpretation of Shakespeare’s work.”
Evan Borman, Anthony Gordon and Tyler Burdett will tackle this chaotic attempt at highlighting each of Shakespeare’s pieces. Some, like “Romeo and Juliet” and “Hamlet” will have far more stage time than others. In fact, some pieces are no more than mere mentions.
“It’s a comedic summary of all of Shakespeare’s stuff,” Burdett said. “All the plays, all the histories, everything. It’s three idiots trying to do all of Shakespeare’s stuff in one play.”
Instead of each actor playing different characters, they are all actually playing themselves. Then, their character selves put together a series of comedic sketches based on Shakespeare.
“It’s like three friends got together, had some beers and then decided to do the entire works of William Shakespeare,” Borman explained. “The coolest thing about doing these characters is that I feel like we can do a lot with them. Playing a Shakespeare character can be hard, because their personalities are pretty much already set. There isn’t a lot you can change or alter to make the character yours.
“But these characters are named after you, so you can add a lot more of your own personality into the character. It’s a lot more like me than any other character I’ve ever done.”
All three actors bring numerous years of theater experience to the stage. Gordon and Burdett are UCC freshman, but both have worked with Allaback before. This will be Gordon’s first time on the UCC stage as a college student — he’s usually working behind the scenes. Burdett was part of UCC’s outdoor rendition of “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” in October.
“I’m not embarrassed at all (to play myself),” Burdett said. “I live for this stuff, man, this is the life. I love acting. I’ve loved it since I started high school.
“This play is a blessing, because I don’t play a character. I play me. I’m weird, I do weird things, I splurge my creative thoughts so, yeah, I love this.”
The hard part comes with the line memorization, fast pace and character transitions. Sometimes actors have no more than 10 seconds to get off stage, change costume, run to the other side of the stage and enter as this new character. It is a physically difficult play due to these transitions.
“You can make mistakes and it won’t be totally obvious,” Allaback said. “There’s lots of moments in the show where they have written in mistakes, so I’ve told them that if someone accidentally puts on the wrong wig or if your costume doesn’t fit, it’s OK to adjust it and make it into a joke.”
Before Friday’s 7 p.m. premier, UCC associate professor of English Jillanne Michell will give a lecture on Shakespeare’s work at 6:15 p.m.
“You’ll still understand it, even if you are not familiar with Shakespeare. You’ll still get the humor. Do you know how Caesar died? Then you’ll get one of the jokes,” Gordon assured.
Show tickets are $10 and can be purchased at showtix4u.com/event-details/63526 or at the door. “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged” will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday through May 29.
Allaback does warn that this production was created in the ‘90s, which means some of the vernacular is both colorful and dated.
“Some of the jokes are dated, some of them are just downright bad, but that’s part of the charm of it,” Burdett said. “The audience will recognize that it’s bad and that we are, at the same time, making fun of it.”
