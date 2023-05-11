For adults, Clue-esque is probably the closest description for The Grand Victorian’s new murder mystery show, “Murder’s in the Heir.”
For the younger, digital natives, in the audience who are used to multiplayer games like “Among Us,” the show is all just “so sus,” as in everyone is a suspect in this delightful mystery that spins together a number of classic tropes.
A rich patriarch brings together his family and staff for a live reading of changes to his will, on what proves to be a dark and stormy night. Contentious relationships among staff members and between family and hired help, set up a number of alliances, rivalries and possible suspects.
Each showing may reveal a different ending, as the audience watches the first two acts set up motives for each of the 14 cast members, and then get to vote on the most likely murderer.
Due to the audience participation that may change each showing, the play, written by Billy St. John, breaks the fourth wall and play director Terri Gurl, performed by Joanne Ogle, interjects explanations of relationships as the harried cast, that has had to memorize multiple endings, tries to remember their cues and marks while just barely tolerating their director’s interruptions.
The feigned exasperation is all part of the act in this comedy mystery, and adds some good comic, and strategic, relief, to understanding the dizzying relationships and tangled motives.
“It’s a real Scooby Dooby Doo affair,” Vogel says, playing Gurl on opening night May 5. “But the cast is bent on performing the most bodacious show, even if it kills them.”
The play within a play was really directed by Julie Seghetti.
The show continues its run this weekend and next, playing at 6 p.m May 12-13 and May 19-20, and at 4 p.m. May 14 and May 21. The Grand Victorian is at 828 N. Old Pacific Hwy.
Tickets are $65 for the prime rib dinner, $58.50 for the lemon-garlic chicken or vegetarian lasagna.
More information: 541-863-5000.
DD Bixby is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at ddbixby@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 ext. 7235.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.